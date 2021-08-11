Xiaomi launches Mi Mix 4 — with an invisible front-facing camera

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 4, a powerful new smartphone that boasts several impressive innovations.

To start with, there is no sign of a hole-punch or waterdrop cutout on its 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display.

Instead, its front camera is hidden under the screen.

While not the first smartphone to offer this technology, Xiaomi has boasted with key improvements over previous implementations in its new Camera Under Panel (CUP) design.

On the ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first smartphone that offered an under-display camera, the square camera zone was clearly distinguishable from the rest of the screen in certain lighting conditions.

Xiaomi claims its camera zone matches the pixel density, brightness, and colour of the surrounding screen, making it virtually invisible.

In addition, despite being hidden behind a layer of screen pixels, Xiaomi said the 20MP lens can capture photos and videos that retain “true colours and details”.

The Mi Mix 4’s screen has a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate for smooth navigation and fast responsiveness.

On the rear, the Mi Mix 4 boasts a triple camera system consisting of a 108MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and 8MP periscope camera. It’s capable of up to 5x optical and 50x digital zoom.

The Mi Mix 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s fastest processor, the Snapdragon 888+, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM.

Storage options for the 8GB model are 128GB or 256GB, while the unit with 12GB of RAM is offered with either 256GB or 512GB storage.

Xiaomi has also punted a unique heat dissipation structure that includes a graphene heat spreader and multiple graphite layers which minimise overheating and enhance performance under strain.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, among the fastest in the industry.

To put this into perspective, the iPhone 12 Pro Max only supports up to 22W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Alongside 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6e, the Mi Mix 4 also supports Ultra Wide Band (UWB), allowing it to connect to select smart home products via a point-to-connect feature.

All of the above is packed into a chassis made of a new lightweight ceramic material that weighs 30% less than the ceramic used on its predecessor.

Three colour options are available – black, white, and grey.

The Mi Mix 4 will go on sale in Mainland China from 16 August 2021.

The entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at 4,999 Chinese yuan (R11,430), while the top-end 12GB + 512GB option will set buyers back 6,299 yuan (R14,397).

South African availability, launch dates, and pricing remain to be confirmed.

The table below summarises the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 OS MIUI 12.5 on Android 11 Display 6.67-inch 1,080 x 2,400 AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 888+ RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 108MP + 13MP + 8MP Front camera 20MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,500mAh

120W charging

50W wireless charging Dimensions 162.6 x 75.4 x 8mm (225g)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

