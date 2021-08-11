Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 announced â€” South African launch date and pricing

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 during its August 2021 Galaxy Unpacked Event and announced that it will be available from next month at a recommended retail price of R37,999.

The third iteration of Samsung’s booklet-style foldable smartphone features significant improvements over its predecessor, including greater durability, a sleeker and thinner design, and support for its S Pen stylus.

Notably, it is the first Samsung smartphone that boasts an under-display camera located under the main unfolded screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 promises an uninterrupted display with a greater viewable area for the 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

With an array of durability upgrades, Samsung is evidently also trying to address scepticism over how long its foldable smartphones will last.

This year’s Fold is the first to boast an IPX8 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand submersion in up to 1.5m of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

While this won’t be suited for taking the phone for a swim, it will be capable of handling rain or substantial splashes of water.

The main screen includes a new protective film made of stretchable PET plastic and optimised display panel layers making it 80% more durable than the Z Fold 2.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the displays against scratches and drops.

At the same time, the chassis is made of a new Armor Aluminum – the strongest aluminium to be used on a Galaxy smartphone.

Like its predecessors, the Z Fold 3 once again packs flagship hardware for powerful performance.

It boasts a Snapdragon 888 5G chip paired with 12GB RAM and offers 256GB or 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the specification sheet reads much the same as on the Z Fold 2.

A triple set of 12MP cameras is on the rear, comprising wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, while the cover screen gets a 10MP camera.

Together with the under-display camera, the Z Fold 3, therefore, features a total of 5 cameras.

Samsung has also added S Pen support for the Z Fold 3, allowing users to jot down notes, check off to-do lists or use any of the S Pen’s other features on the biggest screen.

Two styluses will be available for the Fold – the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro.

Samsung added it has worked with its software partners, including Google and Microsoft, to update apps so they can take full advantage of the foldable screen.

This should mean users will be able to use Office apps more efficiently in the smartphone’s Flex mode.

The Z Fold 3 will be offered in three colours â€” black, green, and silver.

It will be available in South Africa starting from R37,999.

In South Africa, pre-orders for the Z Fold 3 will open on 1 September and run until 16 September, with general availability starting on 17 September.

Below are the full specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G OS Android 11 Display Main: 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 6.2-inch 2,268 x 832 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP ConnectivityÂ Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,400mAh

25W wired charging

10W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm

Folded: 67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm

271g

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3