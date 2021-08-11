Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 unveiled — Pricing and launch date in South Africa

Samsung has revealed the 2021 version of its premium flip-phone-like foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, launching in South Africa next month at a recommended retail price of R21,999.

Samsung describes the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as the ideal device for users who want style alongside function due to its sleek, compact, and pocketable design.

The third-generation Flip smartphone packs a few significant upgrades, particularly to the cover screen used when the phone is in its folded position.

Measuring 1.9 inches in the diagonal, the display is around 4x larger than on the Z Flip 5G, making it easier to view notifications and messages without having to flip the main screen open.

New cover screen widgets will let users keep up with their schedule, check the weather, and monitor their daily step count, among other functions.

The Samsung Pay app is also available on the cover screen, allowing for tap payments while in its folded position.

Keen selfie-takers can now also record video using the cover screen.

There are also a few noteworthy durability improvements for the 2021 model.

The Z Flip 3 is the first in its range to offer an IPX8 water resistance rating, meaning the phone should be able to handle rain and water splashes.

The body is made from a stronger aluminium, while the screen gets a new protective film made of stretchable PET plastic and optimised display panel layers to improve durability.

This should help quell some of the fears among potential buyers that Samsung’s foldable screens will break easily.

There are a few impressive upgrades in other important areas.

The main 6.7-inch screen now supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother scrolling experience.

The Z Flip 3 also boasts flagship-level components by today’s standards, as it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip paired with 8GB RAM.

The rear and front cameras are the same modules as on the Z Flip 5G, with a dual 12MP setup on the back and a 10MP lens on the unfolded screen for selfies.

Storage is offered in 128GB or 256GB, with a total of seven colour options available — cream, green, lavender, black, grey, pink, and white.

Pricing and availability

The Z Flip 3 will launch at a recommended retail price of R22,999 in South Africa.

Potential buyers can start indicating their interest through the Samsung South Africa online store from 12 August 2021.

Pre-orders will then run from 1 September until 16 September, after which the smartphone will officially launch in the country on 17 September.

The table below shows the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G OS Android 11 Display Main: 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 1.9-inch 260 x 512 AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 3,300mAh

15W wired charging

10W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm

Folded:

183g

Galaxy Z Flip 3