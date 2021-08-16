What to expect from the new iPhone

Apple is expected to launch several new devices in the coming months, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks.

While the company is yet to confirm the launch dates for these products, Apple typically unveils its new line-up of iPhones alongside other new gadgets, like the Apple Watch and AirPods, in mid-September.

In 2020, this event was pushed back to October and turned into a virtual affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although an in-person event is still unlikely to be on the cards, analysts expect no launch delays this time around.

Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman has highlighted some of the big changes he expects on the new iPhone in his latest Power On newsletter.

Gurman does not expect the new iPhone to get any major design overhauls — agreeing with other analysts’ takes.

Apple will offer the range in the same 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes for the standard models, and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch for the Pro variants.

The displays will have a slightly smaller notch, making the part that houses the iPhone’s advanced facial recognition tech less obtrusive.

Current reports suggest the camera bump on the standard models will be revamped, with lenses arranged diagonally instead of vertically.

Below is a rendering of the four 2021 iPhone models from EverythingApplePro.

This same camera design has been shown in videos from trusted tech YouTubers Marques Brownlee and Dave Lee.

Apple will also join numerous other smartphone makers in bumping up the screen refresh rate on its flagships.

Labelled as “ProMotion” technology, the Pro models will boast a 120Hz refresh rate and potentially support an always-on display mode.

The upcoming iPhone will also boast a new A15 Bionic chip.

While it will offer faster speeds than its predecessor, Gurman notes it will feature the same number of cores as the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12.

Finally, Gurman said that major upgrades to camera features and speed would be key enticements to upgrading from older models.

The iPhone 13 will get a video version of the camera’s Portrait mode called Cinematic Video, and a new filter-like system to improve the look and colours of photos.

Users will also be able to shoot in a higher-quality ProRes video format.

Despite the limited changes, Apple expects this year’s launch cycle to be one of its biggest ever, placing an order for 90 million iPhones to be shipped through the calendar year.

This could be one of the reasons Gurman anticipates Apple will opt to name it the iPhone 13 rather than the iPhone 12S.

“S” branding is typically reserved for new iPhone releases that bring iterative changes, while new numbers are for bigger releases that sell well.