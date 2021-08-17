Google Pixel 5a 5G prices leaked

Google has inadvertently leaked pricing information about its upcoming Pixel 5a (5G) smartphone in the Google Fi app, 9to5Google reported.

Google Fi is the search giant’s mobile virtual network operator. The app revealed that the Pixel 5a (5G) would be available on a subscription plan for $15 per month that includes device protection and a phone upgrade after two years.

It also stated that this would be a $233 saving over two years.

Using the known price for Google’s device protection service, 9to5Google calculated that the Pixel 5a (5G) would likely have a price tag of $449 (R6,635 excl. VAT and duties).

Google previously confirmed that the Pixel 5a (5G) would be available in the United States and Japan.

GSMArena reported that the Google Pixel 5a (5G) is rumoured to launch on 26 August.

The device is expected to feature a 6.4-inch screen, a Snapdragon 765G chip, 6GB RAM, a 4,650mAh battery, and the same camera as on the Pixel 5.

It is also set to feature a headset jack and be IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) posted leaked renders of the Pixel 5a earlier this year, pictured above.

The page where he posted them has since been taken down.