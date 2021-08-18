iPhone update causing “No Service” bug

Several iPhone users are reporting the latest iOS update has a bug that is killing their cellular network connectivity.

According to 9to5Mac, users on Apple’s Developer Forum and Discussion forum said the issue has been occurring for at least a few weeks after updating to iOS 14.7.1 or the iOS 15 Beta.

The iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone 11 appear to be affected by the bug.

Impacted users see a “No service” message on the iPhone’s upper screen, while the “Cellular” page under Settings is completely blank.

Apple’s support page provides tips for iPhone users who encounter this problem under normal circumstances, including:

Turning cellular data on or off

Restarting the device

Checking for a carrier settings update

Removing and reinserting the SIM card

Resetting the network settings

Updating the device

Contacting the carrier

Impacted users said none of the above suggestions have worked for them, however.

Apple is yet to respond to the problem, but it should be noted that the current pool of users affected appears small when compared to the entire iPhone user base.

The iOS 14.7.1 update included a fix for attempting to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask by using the Apple Watch, and an important patch for a critical security vulnerability.

9to5Mac reported that Apple could release a small iOS 14.7.2 update to address the network coverage bug.

Despite the imminent launch of iOS 15, Apple is reportedly also developing an iOS 14.8 update.

The company last year released iOS 13.7 just two weeks before the launch of iOS 14 in mid-September, so the move is not unprecedented.

Apple has also said it plans to offer users the choice of sticking with iOS 14 while still getting important security updates.