Asus launches powerful smartphone with 18GB RAM

Asus has updated its ROG gaming smartphones with a powerful new mobile processor and more RAM.
The fifth generation of high-end Asus gaming phones consists of the ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro.
These boast Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888+ 5G chip, an upgraded version of the standard Snapdragon 888, which shipped in the ROG Phone 5.
The Snapdragon 888+ features a Kryo 680 CPU with a peak boost clock speed of 2.86GHz to 3GHz, and 20% improved AI performance.
On the top-end ROG Phone 5s Pro, this comes paired with 18GB RAM, the most on any smartphone in the market today.
Most of the other hardware has remained the same as on the ROG Phone 5.
Asus has stuck with the 6.78-inch 1,080 x 2,448 display with a 144Hz refresh rate but has updated the touch sampling rate to 360Hz, offering better responsiveness.
The rear and front camera systems are also the same as on the predecessor.
On the back, the phone sports a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP wide, 13MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens, while the front offers a 24MP shooter.
Long hours of gaming are ensured thanks to a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports up to 65W fast charging.
Pricing and availability
Gizmochina states these two phones are only available to pre-order in Asus’s home country, Taiwan, with shipping set to begin on 24 August.
The ROG Phone 5s with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at NT$29,990 (R16,158), while the Phone 5s Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage comes with a price tag of NT$ 33,990 (R18,313).
The latter comes with an AeroActive Cooler 5 in the box.
Below are the specifications and images of the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro.
|New Asus ROG gaming smartphones
|Asus Phone ROG 5s
|Asus Phone ROG 5s Pro
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.78-inch 1,080 x 2,448 AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888+
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB / 16GB
|18GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|512GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 13MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|24MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|5G
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|6,000mAh
65W fast charging
10W reverse charging
|Dimensions and weight
|172.8 x 77.3 x 9.9mm (238g)
Asus ROG Phone 5s
Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
