Google Maps to display toll costs

Google is working on a feature that will provide toll cost estimates for your travels in its Maps app – something its subsidiary Waze has done since 2019, Android Police reported.

In a message to members of the Google Maps preview programme, Google reportedly said that showing toll costs is the next major feature being added to Maps.

Members of the programme were sent a survey relating to tweaks for Google Maps and were given the opportunity to provide feedback on how to implement the new toll costs feature.

Citing a member of the preview programme, Android Police reported that the feature might show the total toll fees for a journey along with individual prices for bridges, tunnels, and gantries.

Currently, Google Maps identifies whether tolls are present on a selected route but cannot provide pricing for the tolls.

Google Maps also offers a selection of the quickest route or the most environmentally-friendly route in the current version.

This change will add a third option — route selection based on the cost of tolls on roads and bridges and other possible costly additions.

It is not yet clear how Google Maps will implement toll costs. Waze currently only offers estimates of toll pricing along routes.

The potential of having up-to-date toll information and pricing displayed before route selection could be of huge advantage for Google Maps users.