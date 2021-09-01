Microsoft Surface Duo 2 shown in new renders

Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen smartphone — the Surface Duo 2 — has been showcased in detailed new renders shared by German tech publication Windows United.

The images, which are the work of concept creator Jonas Deahnert, seem to be based on leaked photos of the second generation Surface Duo shared by YouTube user Tech Rat in late July.

The renders show the Surface Duo 2 in white and black colours in several positions, as shown in the image below.

It’s not clear whether this will be the final design, but it’s noteworthy that Tech Rat’s leaked photos have been supported by trusted Microsoft analyst Zac Bowden.

Several leaks and rumours over the last few months have also given a possible early look into the specs of the Surface Duo 2.

Among the biggest criticisms of the first smartphone was its hardware, which was not at the same level as the flagship devices it competed against.

It appears Microsoft has taken heed of this, with a Geekbench benchmark listing indicating that the Surface Duo 2 running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip — the same processor as on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

This processor comes with the Snapdragon X60 modem built-in, providing 5G connectivity.

The listing also shows the smartphone will pack 8GB RAM and run Android 11.

Another big change from last year’s model is the addition of a triple-lens camera on the rear, which will offer a significant upgrade over the original’s single 11MP front-facing lens.

While this means you should get much better photos and videos with the Surface Duo 2, the renders show it introduces another problem.

With the screens folded all the way to the back, the rear camera bump now rests between them, which might unnerve some users.

Another issue that users picked up soon after buying the Surface Duo was the seemingly flimsy housing design around its USB-C charging port.

It’s not clear if Microsoft has fixed this on the new model.

Analysts have speculated the Surface Duo 2 could launch in the autumn in the US — in either September or October.

At this stage, there are no indications of what its price will be.