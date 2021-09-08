Apple’s next major product-unveiling event will happen at 19:00 on 14 September 2021.

Dubbed “California Streaming”, the event is expected to include announcements of a new iPhone, Apple Series smartwatch, and third-generation AirPods Pro earbuds.

Reports suggest four iPhone 13 models will be unveiled — mini, standard, Pro, and Pro Max.

These will supposedly come in the same 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch sizes as the iPhone 12 series and share a near-identical design.

Bloomberg Apple analyst Mark Gurman has claimed the notch on their displays will be slightly smaller.

The display on the Pro models will also boast a 120Hz refresh rate, the first time Apple has included a high refresh rate screen on one of its iPhones.

This, along with significant camera improvements, are expected to be the key selling points this time around.

The camera bumps on the mini and standard iPhone 13 models will also sport a new diagonal arrangement.

Like with all major new iPhone releases, the iPhone 13 will boast a faster chip, with the latest model supposedly called the A15 Bionic.

Another major new feature will be emergency satellite messaging, supported by a modified Qualcomm X60 baseband modem.

While this hardware will ship on the new iPhones, Gurman only expects its features to go live in 2022 in select regions.

Current reports suggest that the AirPods Pro 3 will look very similar to their predecessors but with a shorter stem.

The wireless charging case will reportedly include an LED battery indicator on the front and be bigger, which should improve charging capacity.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to have a major redesign.

FrontPageTech.com’s Jon Prosser has claimed the new smartwatch will have a flat display and flatter edges than the Series 6.

The case sizes will be bumped up slightly from 40/44mm to 41/45mm.

Coupled with smaller bezels, the display size increase will be more noticeable than just that 1mm difference.

In terms of features, Gurman said it was unlikely there would be considerable health-focused upgrades.