iPhone 13 Pro models to offer 1TB of storage

The iPhone 13’s Pro variations could come with 1TB storage configuration 9to5Mac reports.

Reliable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed that Apple will be dropping the 64GB configuration for the iPhone 13 and the Pro variations of the smartphone will offer a 1TB configuration.

Kuo says that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in the same storage configurations and will also offer a 1TB option.

Kuo cautioned that the iPhone 13 could suffer supply shortages.

“We believe that iPhone’s current production challenge is the component shortage. Due to the component shortage, the legacy models had been cut by about 5–10% in 3Q21,” Kuo said.

“The iPhone 13 shipment in 4Q21 may have a potential downside risk due to component shortage.”

“However, this downside has a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments. We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY (vs. iPhone 12 shipments in 2020).”

Kuo also anticipates that the AirPods 3 will be announced at Apple’s 2021 product event.

The Apple Watch 7 is expected to be announced alongside the AirPods 3 and iPhone 13 following Kuo’s confirmation that the watch’s production issues had been resolved.

“The production issue of the Apple Watch 7 is mainly related to the panel side. However, it has been resolved, and mass production of panel modules will begin in mid-September,” Kuo said.

Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman validated these expectations in a post on Twitter.

The event is scheduled to take place at 19:00 on Tuesday 14 September.

