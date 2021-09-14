Samsung One UI 4 for Android 12 beta programme launched

Samsung announced the launch of its One UI 4 Beta Programme today, which will allow Samsung Galaxy S21 users to experience the Android 12 beta on their smartphones.

The news comes a few weeks before the expected release date of the final Android 12 OS on Google Pixel devices.

Google’s Android 12 operating system introduces several visual changes to the system’s interfaces.

The feature responsible — Google’s Material You — allows Google applications to pull colour accents from the user’s wallpaper.

Samsung has not revealed how exactly they intend to use Material You in One UI 4, but the company has provided a brief overview of the One UI 4“theme options”.

“A wealth of theme options let you adjust the look and functionality of your device, giving you tools to configure your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers, and much more,” Samsung said in their report.

“Redesigned, upgraded widgets offer deep customization — from visibility to appearance.”

“You also get convenient access to a more robust and diverse array of emojis all in one place.”

According to Samsung, One UI 4 has enhanced privacy and protection features that make it easier for users to understand how their data is used.

Users can adjust these settings to personalize their mobile experience.

Based on previous OS releases, the number of slots available in the programme is expected to be limited and will only open in the US initially.

Registration for the beta programme opened today, 14 September, and users will be required to register on the Samsung Members app.

