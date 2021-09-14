New Mac and iPad — what to expect

Apple will hold a second product event, “several weeks” after today’s “California Streaming” event, Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman has said.

Gurman suggested that “there will be two events” and that he expects the later event to feature Mac and iPad announcements.

Apple held three product events in 2020 and saw the iPhone 12 announcement pushed back to October.

MacRumors reported that the delay of the iPhone 12 announcement, as well as the fact that Apple held digital-only events, could be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro model — with thinner bezels and a larger display — at the second 2021 event.

There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

According to MacRumors, the new MacBook Pro will use Apple’s “M1X” chip and will see the return of MagSafe connectivity through USB-C.

Gurman has indicated that the M1X chip will also be featured in a new version of the Mac Mini that Apple is currently developing.

According to Gurman’s latest “Power On” newsletter, the second Apple event will most probably be held in mid-October.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 range and Apple Watch 7 at today’s product event.

The “California Streaming” event will begin at 19:00 this evening.

