iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro unveiled — a cinematographer in your pocket

Apple pulled the wraps off its new range of flagship iPhone 13 smartphones during a live-streamed product launch event on Tuesday.

The company says its latest line-up offers faster performance, better camera capabilities, brighter displays, and improved battery life.

As was the case in 2020 with the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 range will be available in four models — Mini, standard, Pro, and Pro Max.

Like their predecessors, the iPhone 13 Mini sports a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone and iPhone 13 Pro models come with 6.1-inch screens, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch display.

In terms of design, changes have been kept to a minimum, with the most notable update being the dual rear lenses on the Mini and standard models now set diagonally in the camera bump instead of vertically.

The notch which houses Apple’s Face ID tech has also been reduced by 20% to occupy less screen space.

Where the iPhone 12 notch covered about half the width of the screen, the new notch looks like it covers about a third of the width.

The iPhone 13 Mini and Standard also boast a 23% brighter screen with a peak of 1,200 nits.

The biggest advantage the Pro models have is the addition of Apple’s Pro Motion technology, offering adaptable refresh rate support up to 120Hz.

All four models pack the new 5nm-based A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, which Apple says will offer smoother and more efficient performance.

The iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 are paired with a 4-core GPU, while the Pro models get a 5-core GPU.

Both the dual camera on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, and the triple camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro offer a host of improvements.

This includes the addition of Cinematic Video — a video version of Portrait Mode — and recording in Dolby Vision HDR on all models.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will get also get sensor-shift OIS which was previously only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Pro models’ lenses come with better low-light shooting, with night mode now supported on all three cameras.

In addition, they will be able to record up to 4K at 30fps in the high-quality ProRes codec within the Camera app.

There is a big development in the storage department as well, with the company dropping its previous entry-level capacity of 64GB in favour of 128GB.

In addition, the Pro models will be available with a massive 1TB capacity, the first time Apple has pushed the iPhone’s storage above 512GB.

Battery capacity on all the models has also been increased.

Apple said this would result in the following improvements in battery life:

iPhone 13 Mini lasts 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 13 lasts 2 hours longer than iPhone 12

iPhone 13 Pro lasts 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max lasts 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 will be available in black, blue, red, pink, and white.

Meanwhile, colour options on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be graphite, bronze, gold, and silver.

Pre-orders for all models in the US will open on 17 September, with shipping from 24 September 2021.

In the US, starting prices for each model is as follows:

iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) — $699

iPhone 13 (128GB) — $799

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) — $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) — $1,099

Local availability, pricing, and release dates for the iPhone 13 series are yet to be confirmed in South Africa.

Below are images and specifications of the iPhone 13 range.

iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 OS iOS 15 Display Mini: 5.4-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED

Standard: 6.1-inch 2,532 x 1,170 OLED Processor A15 Bionic Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 Ports Lightning Cellular 5G SIM Dual with nano-SIM and eSIM Biometrics Face ID Battery Mini: Up to 17 hours video playback

Standard: Up to 19 hours video playback Dimensions and weight Mini: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65mm (141g)

Standard: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm (174g)

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max