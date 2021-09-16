Google’s Pixel 6 Pro details leaked

The Pixel 6 Pro will ship with Google’s new Tensor chip and could have 12GB of RAM, XDA reported.

Google’s first-ever premium flagship smartphone offers high-end features such as a display with high resolution and a high refresh rate, and the latest Android 12 software.

Regarding the Pro’s primary rear camera, Google is swapping the Sony MX363 image sensor it shipped with the Pixel 4a 5G for Samsung’s 50MP GN1 sensor.

The Pixel 6 Pro will be Google’s first smartphone that combines three camera lenses, including an ultra-wide and telephoto lens.

The display will offer a native resolution of 3120×1440 with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and the device can drop the display’s refresh rate to 10 or 30 Hz when the device enters a low power state.

A Geekbench result from the Pixel 6 Pro was shared online last week, indicating that the smartphone will have a 2 x 2 x 4 core configuration:

2 cores at 2.80 GHz

2 cores at 2.25 GHz

4 cores at 1.80GHz

The results from Geekbench also listed the RAM as 12GB, with a Mali-G78 GPU clocked at up to 848 MHz.

Google confirmed the GPU to be a Mali-G78 unit in a comment on the Google Issue Tracker.

According to XDA, the Pixel 6 Pro will ship with Wi-Fi 6E support, an under-display fingerprint scanner, a Cirrus Logic amplifier, and offer at least one model with 128GB of storage.

