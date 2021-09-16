Xiaomi 11T Pro launched — full battery charge in 17 minutes

Xiaomi has launched its latest T-series smartphones — the 11T and 11T Pro – offering incredible charging speeds and flagship-like features.

These phones are aimed at content creators and are typically released after the flagship Mi series at a more attractive price.

The two 11T series models share identical designs and most of the same hardware, except for their chips, RAM, and charging speeds.

While the 11T comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and 8GB RAM, the 11T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip paired with 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM.

The 11T Pro also comes with Xiaomi’s impressive 120W Hypercharge technology.

Xiaomi claims its 5,000mAh battery can be charged to 72% in 10 minutes or 100% in 17 minutes.

Xiaomi says the battery will retain 80% capacity over 800 cycles, equal to just two years of daily charging despite the fast-charging batteries.

The 11T comes with 67W turbocharging, which can charge its 5,000mAh battery from 0-100% in about 36 minutes, still much faster than most current flagships from Xiaomi’s rivals.

However, neither of the phones support wireless charging.

The 11T and 11T Pro come with 6.67-inch flat displays with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rates, 480Hz touch sampling rates, and HDR10+ support.

Their rear cameras consist of a triple setup of a 108MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP tele-macro sensor, while the front gets a single 16MP camera.

For cellular connectivity, both models support 5G.

The phones will receive three Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be offered in black, blue, and white colours and start at €650 (R11,100) in Europe for the 128GB model with 8GB RAM.

The less powerful 11T will be available in grey, white, and blue and cost €500 (R8,542) for the same storage and RAM.

There is also a budget 11T Lite model that will sell for €335 (R5,717).

It’s not clear whether these phones will be coming to South Africa officially.

A launch is possible given that the Xiaomi 10T Pro 256GB is currently available from Incredible Connection at R11,999.

Specialist importer Connected Devices also offers the Xiaomi 10T 5G at R7,999.

Below are the specifications and images of the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro.

Xiaomi 11T series specifications Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi 11T Pro OS Android 11 Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,800 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB Rear camera 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

120W HyperCharge 5,000mAh

67W turbocharge Dimensions and weight 164.1 x 76.9 x 8. mm (204g) Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

