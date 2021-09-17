Best smartphone deals in South Africa

17 September 2021

If you are looking to buy a smartphone, South African retailers like Takealot, Everyshop, Game, and Incredible Connection are offering discounts on smartphones that cater to a range of budgets.

These discounts are available on brands such as Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei.

At Incredible Connection, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 120Hz refresh rate, for R18,999.

Game is advertising the Oppo A53s, with 4GB of RAM and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for R3,999.

Online retailer Takealot has deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Fan Edition — both of which offer 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ displays.

You can grab the Huawei P Smart 2021, with 22.5W fast charging and 128GB of storage, from Everyshop for R3,999.

The deals and specifications for each device are summarised below.

Huawei P Smart 2021 Dual Sim Black — R3,999 at Everyshop

Huawei P Smart 2021 Dual Sim
Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
OS EMUI 10.1
Processor Kirin 710A
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging
Dimensions 165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm (206g)

Oppo A53s LTE Black — R3,999 at Game

Oppo A53s LTE
Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
OS Color OS 7.2
Processor Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim Black — R4,999 at Incredible Connection

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim
Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate
OS One UI 3.1
Processor Mediatek Helio G80
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (184g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB Cloud Navy — R10,799 at Takealot

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
OS One UI 3.0
Processor Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 12MP + 8MP + 12MP
Front Camera 32MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery 4,500 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging
Dimensions 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm (190g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Dual Sim Cloud Pink — R14,999 at Takealot

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Dual Sim
Display 6.2-inch 3,200 x 1,440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
OS One UI 3.0
Processor Exynos 990
RAM 16GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery 4,000 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging
Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (163g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Black – R18,999 at Incredible Connection

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
OS One UI 3.1
Processor Exynos 2100
RAM 16GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery 4,800 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging
Dimensions 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm (200g)

