Best smartphone deals in South Africa

If you are looking to buy a smartphone, South African retailers like Takealot, Everyshop, Game, and Incredible Connection are offering discounts on smartphones that cater to a range of budgets.
These discounts are available on brands such as Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei.
At Incredible Connection, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 120Hz refresh rate, for R18,999.
Game is advertising the Oppo A53s, with 4GB of RAM and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for R3,999.
Online retailer Takealot has deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Fan Edition — both of which offer 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ displays.
You can grab the Huawei P Smart 2021, with 22.5W fast charging and 128GB of storage, from Everyshop for R3,999.
The deals and specifications for each device are summarised below.
Huawei P Smart 2021 Dual Sim Black — R3,999 at Everyshop
|Huawei P Smart 2021 Dual Sim
|Display
|6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|EMUI 10.1
|Processor
|Kirin 710A
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm (206g)
Oppo A53s LTE Black — R3,999 at Game
|Oppo A53s LTE
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Color OS 7.2
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)
Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim Black — R4,999 at Incredible Connection
|Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim
|Display
|6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|OS
|One UI 3.1
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G80
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (184g)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB Cloud Navy — R10,799 at Takealot
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
|OS
|One UI 3.0
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|12MP + 8MP + 12MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|4,500 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm (190g)
Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Dual Sim Cloud Pink — R14,999 at Takealot
|Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Dual Sim
|Display
|6.2-inch 3,200 x 1,440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
|OS
|One UI 3.0
|Processor
|Exynos 990
|RAM
|16GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|64MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front Camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|4,000 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (163g)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Black – R18,999 at Incredible Connection
|Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
|Display
|6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+
|OS
|One UI 3.1
|Processor
|Exynos 2100
|RAM
|16GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|64MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front Camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|4,800 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging
|Dimensions
|161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm (200g)
