Best smartphone deals in South Africa

If you are looking to buy a smartphone, South African retailers like Takealot, Everyshop, Game, and Incredible Connection are offering discounts on smartphones that cater to a range of budgets.

These discounts are available on brands such as Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei.

At Incredible Connection, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 120Hz refresh rate, for R18,999.

Game is advertising the Oppo A53s, with 4GB of RAM and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for R3,999.

Online retailer Takealot has deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Fan Edition — both of which offer 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ displays.

You can grab the Huawei P Smart 2021, with 22.5W fast charging and 128GB of storage, from Everyshop for R3,999.

The deals and specifications for each device are summarised below.

Huawei P Smart 2021 Dual Sim Black — R3,999 at Everyshop

Huawei P Smart 2021 Dual Sim Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate OS EMUI 10.1 Processor Kirin 710A RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, LTE SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging Dimensions 165.7 x 76.9 x 9.3 mm (206g)

Oppo A53s LTE Black — R3,999 at Game

Oppo A53s LTE Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate OS Color OS 7.2 Processor Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim Black — R4,999 at Incredible Connection

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate OS One UI 3.1 Processor Mediatek Helio G80 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (184g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB Cloud Navy — R10,799 at Takealot

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ OS One UI 3.0 Processor Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Front Camera 32MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery 4,500 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging Dimensions 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm (190g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Dual Sim Cloud Pink — R14,999 at Takealot

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Dual Sim Display 6.2-inch 3,200 x 1,440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ OS One UI 3.0 Processor Exynos 990 RAM 16GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery 4,000 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (163g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Black – R18,999 at Incredible Connection