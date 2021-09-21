Telkom launching Oppo smartphones

Telkom is adding Oppo to its portfolio of smartphone brands that it sells through its online and physical stores.

Oppo said that adding Telkom to the list of mobile operators that distributes its devices will expose its brand to a broader audience.

Launched in South Africa during the pandemic, Oppo entered the market with its low-range products initially and then started advertising its higher-end range as South Africans became familiar with the brand.

Oppo has sold more than 100,000 devices in the country since its launch last year, placing it within the top four smartphone brands in South Africa.

“At Oppo, we believe in creating a technology that does more but costs less,” said Liam Faurie, Head of GTM and Operations at Oppo South Africa.

“Working with Telkom, one of South Africa’s most affordable telecommunication retailers, we’re able to offer our users the best value for money.”

Oppo devices will be available from Telkom starting 26 September.

“We are delighted to partner with Oppo to bring this incredible brand to our customers, as part of a/our continuous drive towards enabling access to innovative and compelling products and services,” said Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom.

