The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — expected to launch early next year — could feature an S-pen slot and a design similar to that of the Galaxy Note 20, according to renders from Digit and @OnLeaks.

Digit’s report also suggests that the device will feature a p-shaped, quad-camera system and a 6.8-inch AMOLED display.

The renders depict the Galaxy S22 Ultra having a hole-punch selfie camera. It is expected to feature improved overall camera performance with a new camera system and an array of new sensors to go with it.

Sooo… Here comes your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra and its quite “unique” rear camera housing design! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/vBGM3WJfru pic.twitter.com/YDqfFrVGLW — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 24, 2021

Samsung did not release a Note version of the Galaxy S21 and instead rolled out stylus support on the S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3.

Renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra indicate that Samsung intends to continue this trend, with the leaked device featuring a stylus slot on the bottom of the smartphone.

According to Digit’s report, the Galaxy S22 Ultra measures approximately 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm, with a maximum thickness of 10.5mm when including the camera bump.

Renders provided by Digit and @OnLeaks are included below.

