Best smartphones under R5,000

3 October 2021

South Africans looking to purchase a smartphone for less than R5,000 have several options from which to choose.

Brands such as Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi have offered lower-cost smartphones in South Africa for a while now, and companies such as Vivo and Oppo have started offering their smartphones in the country.

Smartphone prices vary wildly, with high-end devices going for anywhere between R13,000 to R39,000.

While these devices offer impressive performance and ground-breaking features, many South Africans do not need, or cannot afford such powerful devices.

For this comparison, we looked only at new smartphones available from retailers such as Takealot, Everyshop, and Incredible Connection.

All devices included have a minimum of 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and include LTE cellular connectivity.

The cheapest option we found that fit the criteria was the Hisense Infinity H50 Lite, priced at R4,299.

The Samsung A32 LTE was the only device available for less than R5,000 that offers a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the other options all offer 60Hz displays.

Below are the six best smartphones for less than R5,000 that you can buy right now.

Oppo A53s — R4,780

Oppo A53s LTE
Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Color OS 7.2
Processor Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)

Huawei Mate 20 Lite — R4,799

Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Display 6.3-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
OS EMUI 10.0
Processor Kirin 710
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Main Camera 20MP + 2MP
Front Camera 24MP + 2MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
SIM Single SIM
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 3,750 mAh, 18W fast-charging
Dimensions 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm (172g)

Vivo Y30 — R4,799

Vivo Y30
Display 6.47-inch 1,560 x 720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Funtouch 10
Processor Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
SIM Single SIM
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 10W charging
Dimensions 162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm (197g)

Hisense Infinity H50 Lite — R4,299

Hisense Infinity H50 Lite
Display 6.55-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Android 10
Processor Unisoc UMS512 (T610) octa-core
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
SIM Single SIM
Biometrics Facial recognition
Battery 5,100 mAh
Dimensions 166 × 76.6 × 9.4mm

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE — R4,999

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim
Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate
OS One UI 3.1
Processor Mediatek Helio G80
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (184g)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S — R4,999

Redmi Note 10S
Display 6.43-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED with 60Hz refresh rate
OS MIUI 12.5
Processor Mediatek Helio G95
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (179g)

Now Read: Google Pixel foldable could launch in 2021

Share your thoughts: Best smartphones under R5,000

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Best smartphones under R5,000