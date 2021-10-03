Best smartphones under R5,000

South Africans looking to purchase a smartphone for less than R5,000 have several options from which to choose.
Brands such as Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi have offered lower-cost smartphones in South Africa for a while now, and companies such as Vivo and Oppo have started offering their smartphones in the country.
Smartphone prices vary wildly, with high-end devices going for anywhere between R13,000 to R39,000.
While these devices offer impressive performance and ground-breaking features, many South Africans do not need, or cannot afford such powerful devices.
For this comparison, we looked only at new smartphones available from retailers such as Takealot, Everyshop, and Incredible Connection.
All devices included have a minimum of 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and include LTE cellular connectivity.
The cheapest option we found that fit the criteria was the Hisense Infinity H50 Lite, priced at R4,299.
The Samsung A32 LTE was the only device available for less than R5,000 that offers a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the other options all offer 60Hz displays.
Below are the six best smartphones for less than R5,000 that you can buy right now.
Oppo A53s — R4,780
|Oppo A53s LTE
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Color OS 7.2
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)
Huawei Mate 20 Lite — R4,799
|Huawei Mate 20 Lite
|Display
|6.3-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|EMUI 10.0
|Processor
|Kirin 710
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Main Camera
|20MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|24MP + 2MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
|SIM
|Single SIM
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|3,750 mAh, 18W fast-charging
|Dimensions
|158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm (172g)
Vivo Y30 — R4,799
|Vivo Y30
|Display
|6.47-inch 1,560 x 720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Funtouch 10
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
|SIM
|Single SIM
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 10W charging
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm (197g)
Hisense Infinity H50 Lite — R4,299
|Hisense Infinity H50 Lite
|Display
|6.55-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android 10
|Processor
|Unisoc UMS512 (T610) octa-core
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Main Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
|SIM
|Single SIM
|Biometrics
|Facial recognition
|Battery
|5,100 mAh
|Dimensions
|166 × 76.6 × 9.4mm
Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE — R4,999
|Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim
|Display
|6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|OS
|One UI 3.1
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G80
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (184g)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S — R4,999
|Redmi Note 10S
|Display
|6.43-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|MIUI 12.5
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G95
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, LTE
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (179g)
