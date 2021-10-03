Best smartphones under R5,000

South Africans looking to purchase a smartphone for less than R5,000 have several options from which to choose.

Brands such as Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi have offered lower-cost smartphones in South Africa for a while now, and companies such as Vivo and Oppo have started offering their smartphones in the country.

Smartphone prices vary wildly, with high-end devices going for anywhere between R13,000 to R39,000.

While these devices offer impressive performance and ground-breaking features, many South Africans do not need, or cannot afford such powerful devices.

For this comparison, we looked only at new smartphones available from retailers such as Takealot, Everyshop, and Incredible Connection.

All devices included have a minimum of 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and include LTE cellular connectivity.

The cheapest option we found that fit the criteria was the Hisense Infinity H50 Lite, priced at R4,299.

The Samsung A32 LTE was the only device available for less than R5,000 that offers a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the other options all offer 60Hz displays.

Below are the six best smartphones for less than R5,000 that you can buy right now.

Oppo A53s — R4,780

Oppo A53s LTE Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate OS Color OS 7.2 Processor Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)

Huawei Mate 20 Lite — R4,799

Huawei Mate 20 Lite Display 6.3-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate OS EMUI 10.0 Processor Kirin 710 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB Main Camera 20MP + 2MP Front Camera 24MP + 2MP Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5, LTE SIM Single SIM Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 3,750 mAh, 18W fast-charging Dimensions 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm (172g)

Vivo Y30 — R4,799

Vivo Y30 Display 6.47-inch 1,560 x 720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate OS Funtouch 10 Processor Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE SIM Single SIM Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 10W charging Dimensions 162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm (197g)

Hisense Infinity H50 Lite — R4,299

Hisense Infinity H50 Lite Display 6.55-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android 10 Processor Unisoc UMS512 (T610) octa-core RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE SIM Single SIM Biometrics Facial recognition Battery 5,100 mAh Dimensions 166 × 76.6 × 9.4mm

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE — R4,999

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Dual Sim Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate OS One UI 3.1 Processor Mediatek Helio G80 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, LTE SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (184g)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S — R4,999

Redmi Note 10S Display 6.43-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED with 60Hz refresh rate OS MIUI 12.5 Processor Mediatek Helio G95 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, LTE SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (179g)

