iPhone 13 won’t recognise your face after third-party screen replacement

Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if the phone’s display is replaced outside of Apple’s authorised repair programme, according to an iFixit report.

iFixit performed a repairability assessment of the iPhone 13, finding that its Face ID hardware is independent of the display assembly and that the biometric feature ceases to function after a screen replacement.

Despite trying several workarounds, the tech repair site was unable to get the feature to work again.

“We tried transferring the sensors from the old display and porting over the Face ID hardware, but no dice,” iFixit said.

“It looks like the display is serial-locked to the phone.”

“Unless Apple revises this behaviour in software, screen replacements outside Apple’s authorised repair lose all Face ID functionality.”

According to a licenced repair technician who spoke to iFixit, Apple support indicated that the issue is a bug that the Cupertino-based tech company plans to address in a future iOS update.

iFixit rated the iPhone 13’s “repairability” five out of ten, primarily due to the issue with its Face ID hardware and the device’s waterproofing, which makes repair difficult.

The tech repair site also marked the device down for its double glass construction.

“Double glass means double drop damage, and despite the improvements to durability over the years, there’s still no easy way to replace the rear glass,” iFixit said.

