Samsung Galaxy S22+ info leaked — specifications and renders

Concept renders and specifications for Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ have been leaked online, indicating a smaller display and battery capacity than its predecessor.

OnLeaks and 91Mobiles joined forces to produce and share a 5K renders of the next Samsung Galaxy+ device, with OnLeaks also providing rumoured specifications.

The Galaxy S22+ — alleged to be smaller than its predecessor — could feature a triple-camera system on the back and hole-punch front camera, the renders suggest.

The device is also predicted to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and the standard USB Type-C port, with the smartphone measuring 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm.

The camera system increases the thickness to 9.1mm.

Battery specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ were leaked independently by tipster Venkatesh Babu.G on Twitter, who included a photograph of the device’s battery, indicating a rated capacity of 3,590 mAh.

The leaks come after renders of Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 — the Ultra — were shared online earlier this week.

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ are included below.

Now Read: Why Apple takes long to roll out new iPhone features