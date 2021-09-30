Samsung Galaxy S22+ info leaked — specifications and renders

Concept renders and specifications for Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ have been leaked online, indicating a smaller display and battery capacity than its predecessor.
OnLeaks and 91Mobiles joined forces to produce and share a 5K renders of the next Samsung Galaxy+ device, with OnLeaks also providing rumoured specifications.
The Galaxy S22+ — alleged to be smaller than its predecessor — could feature a triple-camera system on the back and hole-punch front camera, the renders suggest.
The device is also predicted to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and the standard USB Type-C port, with the smartphone measuring 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Battery (EB-BS901ABY) live image confirming 3700mAh (typical capacity) and 3590mAh (rated capacity) spotted on SafetyKorea certification#SamsungGalaxyS22 #Samsung #GalaxyS22 #GalaxyS22Series pic.twitter.com/IPiJjHezF4
— Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) September 29, 2021
The camera system increases the thickness to 9.1mm.
Battery specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ were leaked independently by tipster Venkatesh Babu.G on Twitter, who included a photograph of the device’s battery, indicating a rated capacity of 3,590 mAh.
The leaks come after renders of Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 — the Ultra — were shared online earlier this week.
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ are included below.
