iPhone 13 South African pricing revealed — a pleasant surprise for Apple fans

The iStore has opened pre-orders and revealed pricing for the iPhone 13 series in South Africa.

Apple unveiled its latest flagship smartphones during its California Streaming Event on 14 September.

The new range offers faster performance, better camera capabilities, brighter displays, and longer battery life.

The designs have been kept much the same as their predecessors, except for a smaller notch at the top of the displays and the re-arrangement of the dual cameras on the Mini and standard models.

South African Apple fans will be glad to hear the iStore’s launch pricing for the iPhone 13 series is substantially cheaper than the iPhone 12 series when it initially became available in the country in December last year.

Cash prices start at R14,999 for the entry-level iPhone 13 Mini 128GB, R1,000 cheaper than the previous cheapest model, the iPhone 12 Mini 64GB. It is also R2,500 less than the equivalent 128GB model.

On a Red 500MB 50 min contract with Vodacom, pricing starts at R549 per month over 36 months or R849 over 24 months.

The standard iPhone 13 128GB model starts at R17,299 — R1,700 cheaper than the iPhone 12 64GB and R2,700 less than the iPhone 12 128GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB storage carry price tags of R21,499 and R23,699, respectively, and are also much cheaper than their predecessors.

The most expensive options in the range are the 1TB versions of Pro models, priced at R32,999 for the iPhone 13 Pro and R35,299 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Mini and standard models are available in white, black, pink, red, and dark blue colours, while the Pro models are offered in silver, gold, light blue, and graphite.

Pre-orders are now open on the iStore website, with shipping and general availability starting on 8 October 2021.

The table below breaks down the pricing for the iPhone 13 series from iStore.

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 Mini R14,999 R17,299 R21,599 – iPhone 13 R17,299 R19,399 R23,699 – iPhone 13 Pro R21,499 R23,699 R28,699 R32,999 iPhone 13 Pro Max R23,699 R25,899 R30,899 R35,299

iStore adds free iCarePlus for all customers who purchase or upgrade their iPhone at iStore.

This offer includes a screen replacement and a one-year extended warranty (2 years in total) valued at R1,999.

Existing iPhone customers can trade in their old smartphones and get up to R12,000 back towards their iPhone 13 purchase.

The table below shows the maximum trade-in value of several older iPhone models.

Maximum trade-in values iPhone 8 64GB R4,000 iPhone X 64GB R5,799 iPhone XR 64GB R6,200 iPhone XS 64GB R6,500 iPhone XS Max 64GB R7,200 iPhone 11 64GB R8,500 iPhone 11 Pro 64GB R10,500 iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB R12,000 iPhone 12 Mini 64GB R8,001 iPhone 12 64GB R10,000 iPhone 12 Pro 128GB R11,500 iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB R14,000

Now read: Why Apple takes long to roll out new iPhone features