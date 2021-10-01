Samsung rolling out support for digital keys

Samsung is beginning to roll out support for digital car keys on its smartphones — a feature it initially announced plans for at the Galaxy S21 event.

The feature allows users to unlock and start their car from their smartphones and adjust other driving preferences such as seating and mirror position.

The South Korean tech company has indicated that the car unlocking feature will be passive — meaning users will not need to take their smartphones out.

Samsung’s digital keys will use ultra-wideband (UWB) and near-field communication (NFC) technologies to interact with the vehicle.

The feature will also allow users to share control with anyone running Android 11 on their UWB and NFC enabled smartphones.

Digital keys are saved in the Samsung Pass app — which the company says is protected by its embedded Secure Element (eSE).

The feature will initially only be available in South Korea on the Genesis GV60 all-electric car.

Samsung has not yet released any information on when the feature will be expanded to other vehicles and regions.