Samsung removes ads from its own smartphone apps

Samsung has removed advertisements from several of its stock apps that ship on Galaxy smartphones.

Multiple tech sites — including 9to5Google, Engadget, TizenHelp, and The Verge — have reported that ads are no longer showing up in Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Theme, and Samsung Weather apps.

Initially, the changes were reported in the manufacturer’s home country of South Korea, but users in the US soon started seeing the same updates.

The changes appear to have made their way to South Africa as well.

MyBroadband found that a Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S20 in our office were no longer showing ads in their apps.

Before the changes, large banner ads were placed at the top of the apps, typically promoting Samsung’s own devices, services, and special offers.

Users of Samsung Pay can still access special offers previously shown in the banner by selecting the hamburger menu at the top left and tapping “Promotions/vouchers”.

If the ads are still showing up on your device, updating to the latest versions should help.

In addition, you may need to force stop the particular app and reopen it to see the changes.

The ad removals come after Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh promised in August that it would remove ads from pre-loaded apps “later this year” to improve the user experience.

Samsung is not the only company that presents ads in its smartphone software.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Huawei, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi present commercials throughout their stock apps and stores.

However, Xiaomi does allow users to disable them or uninstall the apps that show ads on the global and European versions of its smartphones.

