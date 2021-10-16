Best iPhone 12 deals in South Africa

Apple announced the iPhone 13 at its “California Streaming” event last month, and the device was made available for pre-order in South Africa on 1 October.

Following the release of Apple’s latest smartphone line, retailers have begun to slash prices on the iPhone 12 range.

When it was first released, pricing for the iPhone 12 Mini started at R15,999 for the 64GB model.

iStore, Digicape, and Incredible Connection now offer the same model for R12,999. Vodacom has it for R12,799.

Apple fans can also now buy the 128GB and 256GB configurations of the iPhone 12 Mini for less than the initial price of the 64GB model.

The iPhone 12 range offers decent specs, with 5G cellular connectivity, ultra-wideband support, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, 20W fast charging, and a minimum of 4GB of RAM.

All models of the iPhone 12 ship with iOS 14.1 but are upgradeable to iOS 15, which includes several new features such as Conversation Boost when using AirPods, and spatial audio surround sound in FaceTime.

The iPhone 12 line was the first to feature support for MagSafe, which enables the use of easily attached accessories and faster wireless charging.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations, while the Pro and Pro Max are available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

iPhone 12 pricing from iStore, Digicape, Incredible Connection, and Vodacom is listed in the table below. The best prices are highlighted in green.