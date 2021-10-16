Best iPhone 12 deals in South Africa

16 October 2021

Apple announced the iPhone 13 at its “California Streaming” event last month, and the device was made available for pre-order in South Africa on 1 October.

Following the release of Apple’s latest smartphone line, retailers have begun to slash prices on the iPhone 12 range.

When it was first released, pricing for the iPhone 12 Mini started at R15,999 for the 64GB model.

iStore, Digicape, and Incredible Connection now offer the same model for R12,999. Vodacom has it for R12,799.

Apple fans can also now buy the 128GB and 256GB configurations of the iPhone 12 Mini for less than the initial price of the 64GB model.

The iPhone 12 range offers decent specs, with 5G cellular connectivity, ultra-wideband support, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, 20W fast charging, and a minimum of 4GB of RAM.

All models of the iPhone 12 ship with iOS 14.1 but are upgradeable to iOS 15, which includes several new features such as Conversation Boost when using AirPods, and spatial audio surround sound in FaceTime.

The iPhone 12 line was the first to feature support for MagSafe, which enables the use of easily attached accessories and faster wireless charging.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations, while the Pro and Pro Max are available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

iPhone 12 pricing from iStore, Digicape, Incredible Connection, and Vodacom is listed in the table below. The best prices are highlighted in green.

iPhone 12 Price Comparison
Model iStore & Digicape Incredible Connection Vodacom Takealot
iPhone 12 Mini 64GB R12,999 R12,999 R12,799 R13,185
iPhone 12 Mini 128GB R13,999 R13,799 R15,999
iPhone 12 Mini 256GB R15,499 R15,799 R18,548
iPhone 12 64GB R14,999 R14,999 R17,448
iPhone 12 128GB R15,999 R16,079
iPhone 12 256GB R17,899 R19,349
iPhone 12 Pro 128GB R21,499 R21,499
iPhone 12 Pro 256GB R23,699 R21,999 R22,999
iPhone 12 Pro 512GB R27,999 R25,999 R27,999
iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB R21,999 R23,699
iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB R25,599 R23,999 R23,899 R25,599
iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB R29,999 R28,499 R29,299

