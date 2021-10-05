How much it costs to make the iPhone 13 Pro

It costs Apple about $570 to manufacture the iPhone 13 Pro 256GB model, a TechInsights cost analysis has shown.

TechInsights tore down the smartphone and totalled the price of every component to calculate a rough total cost.

The iPhone 13 Pro worked out to be about $20 more expensive to make than its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro, which should have cost Apple around $548.50 to make.

“The increased total cost is due to the higher estimated costs for the A15 processor, NAND memory, the display subsystem price, and an increase in the main enclosure cost, which impacted the total non-electronic cost,” TechInsights explained.

It is also more expensive to make than its nearest rival, the Samsung Galaxy S21+, which TechInsights found cost about $508.

The graph below compares the estimated production cost of the 256GB models of the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and Galaxy S21+.

Despite the increased cost, Apple managed to keep the smartphone’s retail price the same as its predecessor, at $1,099.

That means the price tag is almost double the estimated production cost, suggesting that Apple has a significant profit margin on the smartphone.

However, it should be noted that TechInsights’ cost does not consider other expenses on research and development, packaging, additional accessories, and shipping.

TechInsights’s analysis revealed that Apple used its own chips with the A15, the audio codec and the audio amplifiers.

Other components come from Qualcomm, KIOXIA, NXP, STMicroelectronics, USI, Qorvo, and Broadcom.

The detailed teardown analysis for the iPhone 13 Pro can be downloaded from the TechInsights site. It includes a high-resolution bpoly die photo of the A15 processor.

The images below show the various components TechInsights could identify on the iPhone 13 Pro’s board.