Pothole Patrol — new app to report potholes in Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg has released its Pothole Patrol App in partnership with Dialdirect and Discovery today, which will allow residents to report potholes using geolocation technology.

Users can pin their location and upload images to pinpoint pothole sites accurately.

Unregistered users can submit pothole incidents but can’t view the status of their reports afterwards.

Those who wish to view the status of their report will need to register through the app by submitting the following:

Name and surname

Cellular number

Email address

Registration also requires the user to accept the app’s terms and conditions.

Before reporting the location of a pothole, a safety alert is displayed to verify that the user is not driving — only after the message is accepted will the app allow the submission.

The “add location” feature will bring up a Google Maps interface that can be used to pinpoint the site of the pothole.

Pothole Patrol was initially launched in May as a collaborative project between the insurance companies and the city. It is intended to reduce road accidents and has seen the repair of more than 50,000 potholes across Johannesburg.

“We’ve made a considerable dent in solving the challenge of potholes on our roads and are pleased to take the partnership forward as we embark on the next phase,” said Anton Ossip, Chief Executive at Discovery Insure.

Ossip explained that the next phase would be using the app and deepening the use of telematics to identify the areas most sorely requiring intervention by the Pothole Patrol.

Pothole Patrol is available on the Google Play and Apple App Store, and users can also report potholes by following the prompts provided by its WhatsApp bot (084 768 4653 (084 POT HOLE)) — say “Hi” to initiate a report.

This is not the first pothole application launched by the City of Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) launched its Find&Fix application in 2014 to let residents report issues such as potholes and faulty traffic lights.

