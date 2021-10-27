Most powerful smartphones under R10,000 in South Africa

Smartphone buyers willing to settle for something a little bit older will find many powerful devices with premium features available in South Africa.
The performance jumps from one generation of smartphones to the next are typically incremental.
That means a high-end smartphone from two years ago will likely still perform very well when stacked up against its newer siblings, even though it should be significantly cheaper.
However, it can be an issue to keep your phone updated with new features and important security fixes on some devices.
An older Apple smartphone is not a bad choice, given that the company continues to provide updates to some of its oldest handsets for many years after their release.
For example, its latest iOS 15 operating system is supported as far back as on the iPhone 6 Plus — a phone released more than seven years ago.
Android owners have not been so lucky, with updates typically only guaranteed for two or three years.
But the tide is turning.
With flagship smartphone prices rising and consumers holding onto their devices for longer than before, major Android smartphone manufacturers have started offering longer support for devices.
Samsung, for example, recently announced it would provide four years of security updates to certain Galaxy devices.
We compiled a list of ten powerful smartphones comprising older flagships and high-end mid-range devices with a price tag of less than R10,000.
Key areas of consideration included processor performance, display resolutions, camera capabilities, battery sizes, and charging speeds.
We’ve expressly excluded models aimed towards the more affordable mid-range market, like the Galaxy A series.
One of the most impressive and surprising entries on our list was the Huawei P40.
The smartphone can now be bought for R9,999 from Hicell — a massive discount from its launch price of R16,999 in May 2020.
One explanation for this could be its lack of support for Google Mobile Services (GMS).
It is only R1,000 more than its predecessor, the GMS-supported P30, a big hit in South Africa in 2019.
Other manufacturers with premium smartphones under R10,000 included Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.
Huawei P20 Pro – R7,999
|Huawei P20 Pro
|OS
|Android 9
|Display
|6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,240 OLED
|Processor
|Kirin 970
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|40MP + 20MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|24MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Front-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,000mAh
22.5W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm (180g)
Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G – R8,799
|Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.67-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD 144Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865 5G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 13MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|20MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
33W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3mm (216g)
iPhone X – R8,999
|iPhone X
|OS
|iOS 15
|Display
|5.8-inch 1,125 x 2,436 LCD
|Processor
|A11 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|7MP
|Connectivity
|802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Battery
|2,716mAh
15W fast charging
Qi wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (174g)
Huawei P30 – R8,999
|Huawei P30
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED
|Processor
|Kirin 980
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|40MP + 16MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|3,650mAh
22.5W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6mm (165g)
iPhone SE 2020 – R8,999
|iPhone SE 2020
|OS
|iOS 15
|Display
|4.7-inch 750 x 1,334 LCD
|Processor
|A13 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Front camera
|7MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM – Nano and eSIM
|Biometrics
|Touch ID
|Battery
|1,821mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (148g)
iPhone XR – R9,499
|iPhone XR
|OS
|iOS 15
|Display
|6.1-inch 828 x 1,792 LCD
|Processor
|A12 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Front camera
|7MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Battery
|2,942mAh
15W fast charging
Qi wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (194g)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – R9,899
|Galaxy S20 FE
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED
|Processor
|Exynos 990
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
25W fast charging
15 wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4mm (190g)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G – R9,599
|OnePlus Nord 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.43-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 90Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6893
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
65W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3mm (189g)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – R9,999
|Galaxy Note 10 Lite
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with stylus
|Processor
|Exynos 9810
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
25W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm (199g)
Huawei P40 – R9,999
|Huawei P40
|OS
|Android 10 (no GMS)
|Display
|6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED
|Processor
|Kirin 990 5G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB, nanoSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 16MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
Infrared facial recognition
|Battery
|3,800mAh
22.5W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|148.9 x 71.1 x 8.5mm (175g)
