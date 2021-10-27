Most powerful smartphones under R10,000 in South Africa

Smartphone buyers willing to settle for something a little bit older will find many powerful devices with premium features available in South Africa.

The performance jumps from one generation of smartphones to the next are typically incremental.

That means a high-end smartphone from two years ago will likely still perform very well when stacked up against its newer siblings, even though it should be significantly cheaper.

However, it can be an issue to keep your phone updated with new features and important security fixes on some devices.

An older Apple smartphone is not a bad choice, given that the company continues to provide updates to some of its oldest handsets for many years after their release.

For example, its latest iOS 15 operating system is supported as far back as on the iPhone 6 Plus — a phone released more than seven years ago.

Android owners have not been so lucky, with updates typically only guaranteed for two or three years.

But the tide is turning.

With flagship smartphone prices rising and consumers holding onto their devices for longer than before, major Android smartphone manufacturers have started offering longer support for devices.

Samsung, for example, recently announced it would provide four years of security updates to certain Galaxy devices.

We compiled a list of ten powerful smartphones comprising older flagships and high-end mid-range devices with a price tag of less than R10,000.

Key areas of consideration included processor performance, display resolutions, camera capabilities, battery sizes, and charging speeds.

We’ve expressly excluded models aimed towards the more affordable mid-range market, like the Galaxy A series.

One of the most impressive and surprising entries on our list was the Huawei P40.

The smartphone can now be bought for R9,999 from Hicell — a massive discount from its launch price of R16,999 in May 2020.

One explanation for this could be its lack of support for Google Mobile Services (GMS).

It is only R1,000 more than its predecessor, the GMS-supported P30, a big hit in South Africa in 2019.

Other manufacturers with premium smartphones under R10,000 included Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Huawei P20 Pro – R7,999

Huawei P20 Pro OS Android 9 Display 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,240 OLED Processor Kirin 970 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Front camera 24MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano SIM Biometrics Front-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 4,000mAh

22.5W fast charging Dimensions and weight 155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm (180g)

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G – R8,799

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G OS Android 11 Display 6.67-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 865 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Front camera 20MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh

33W fast charging Dimensions and weight 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3mm (216g)

iPhone X – R8,999

iPhone X OS iOS 15 Display 5.8-inch 1,125 x 2,436 LCD Processor A11 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 7MP Connectivity 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Lightning Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano SIM Biometrics Face ID Battery 2,716mAh

15W fast charging

Qi wireless charging Dimensions and weight 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (174g)

Huawei P30 – R8,999

Huawei P30 OS Android 10 Display 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED Processor Kirin 980 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano SIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 3,650mAh

22.5W fast charging Dimensions and weight 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6mm (165g)

iPhone SE 2020 – R8,999

iPhone SE 2020 OS iOS 15 Display 4.7-inch 750 x 1,334 LCD Processor A13 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 12MP Front camera 7MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Lightning Cellular LTE SIM Dual SIM – Nano and eSIM Biometrics Touch ID Battery 1,821mAh Dimensions and weight 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (148g)

iPhone XR – R9,499

iPhone XR OS iOS 15 Display 6.1-inch 828 x 1,792 LCD Processor A12 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 12MP Front camera 7MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Lightning Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano SIM Biometrics Face ID Battery 2,942mAh

15W fast charging

Qi wireless charging Dimensions and weight 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (194g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – R9,899

Galaxy S20 FE OS Android 11 Display 6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED Processor Exynos 990 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh

25W fast charging

15 wireless charging Dimensions and weight 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4mm (190g)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G – R9,599

OnePlus Nord 5G OS Android 11 Display 6.43-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 90Hz Processor MediaTek MT6893 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh

65W fast charging Dimensions and weight 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3mm (189g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – R9,999

Galaxy Note 10 Lite OS Android 11 Display 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with stylus Processor Exynos 9810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano SIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh

25W fast charging Dimensions and weight 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm (199g)

Huawei P40 – R9,999