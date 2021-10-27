Most powerful smartphones under R10,000 in South Africa

27 October 2021

Smartphone buyers willing to settle for something a little bit older will find many powerful devices with premium features available in South Africa.

The performance jumps from one generation of smartphones to the next are typically incremental.

That means a high-end smartphone from two years ago will likely still perform very well when stacked up against its newer siblings, even though it should be significantly cheaper.

However, it can be an issue to keep your phone updated with new features and important security fixes on some devices.

An older Apple smartphone is not a bad choice, given that the company continues to provide updates to some of its oldest handsets for many years after their release.

For example, its latest iOS 15 operating system is supported as far back as on the iPhone 6 Plus — a phone released more than seven years ago.

Android owners have not been so lucky, with updates typically only guaranteed for two or three years.

iPhone 6s Plus hand-on front
2014’s iPhone 6 Plus

But the tide is turning.

With flagship smartphone prices rising and consumers holding onto their devices for longer than before, major Android smartphone manufacturers have started offering longer support for devices.

Samsung, for example, recently announced it would provide four years of security updates to certain Galaxy devices.

We compiled a list of ten powerful smartphones comprising older flagships and high-end mid-range devices with a price tag of less than R10,000.

Key areas of consideration included processor performance, display resolutions, camera capabilities, battery sizes, and charging speeds.

We’ve expressly excluded models aimed towards the more affordable mid-range market, like the Galaxy A series.

One of the most impressive and surprising entries on our list was the Huawei P40.

The smartphone can now be bought for R9,999 from Hicell — a massive discount from its launch price of R16,999 in May 2020.

Huawei P40 1
Huawei P40

One explanation for this could be its lack of support for Google Mobile Services (GMS).

It is only R1,000 more than its predecessor, the GMS-supported P30, a big hit in South Africa in 2019.

Other manufacturers with premium smartphones under R10,000 included Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Huawei P20 Pro – R7,999

Huawei P20 Pro
OS Android 9
Display 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,240 OLED
Processor Kirin 970
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Front camera 24MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano SIM
Biometrics Front-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  4,000mAh
22.5W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm (180g)

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G – R8,799

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G
OS Android 11
Display 6.67-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD 144Hz
Processor Snapdragon 865 5G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 64MP + 13MP + 5MP
Front camera 20MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
SIM Dual Nano SIM
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  5,000mAh
33W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3mm (216g)

iPhone X – R8,999

iPhone X
OS iOS 15
Display 5.8-inch 1,125 x 2,436 LCD
Processor A11 Bionic
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 7MP
Connectivity  802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports Lightning
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano SIM
Biometrics Face ID
Battery  2,716mAh
15W fast charging
Qi wireless charging
Dimensions and weight 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (174g)

Huawei P30 – R8,999

Huawei P30
OS Android 10
Display 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED
Processor Kirin 980
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 40MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano SIM
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery  3,650mAh
22.5W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6mm (165g)

iPhone SE 2020 – R8,999

iPhone SE 2020
OS iOS 15
Display 4.7-inch 750 x 1,334 LCD
Processor A13 Bionic
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Rear camera 12MP
Front camera 7MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports Lightning
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual SIM – Nano and eSIM
Biometrics Touch ID
Battery  1,821mAh
Dimensions and weight 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (148g)

iPhone XR – R9,499

iPhone XR
OS iOS 15
Display 6.1-inch 828 x 1,792 LCD
Processor A12 Bionic
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Rear camera 12MP
Front camera 7MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports Lightning
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano SIM
Biometrics Face ID
Battery  2,942mAh
15W fast charging
Qi wireless charging
Dimensions and weight 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (194g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – R9,899

Galaxy S20 FE
OS Android 11
Display 6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED
Processor Exynos 990
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 8MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Nano SIM
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery  4,500mAh
25W fast charging
15 wireless charging
Dimensions and weight 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4mm (190g)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G – R9,599

OnePlus Nord 5G
OS Android 11
Display 6.43-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED 90Hz
Processor MediaTek MT6893
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
SIM Dual Nano SIM
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery  4,500mAh
65W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3mm (189g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – R9,999

Galaxy Note 10 Lite
OS Android 11
Display 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with stylus
Processor Exynos 9810
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano SIM
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery  4,500mAh
25W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm (199g)

Huawei P40 – R9,999

Huawei P40
OS Android 10 (no GMS)
Display 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED
Processor Kirin 990 5G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, nanoSD up to 256GB
Rear camera 50MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
SIM Dual Nano SIM
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Infrared facial recognition
Battery  3,800mAh
22.5W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 148.9 x 71.1 x 8.5mm (175g)

