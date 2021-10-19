Pixel 6 launched — the most Google phone ever

Google has launched its newest smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, during its live-streamed event on Tuesday, 19 October.

Describing it as “the most Google phone ever”, the company says the latest Pixel devices offer improved performance, better battery life, new camera capabilities, and the best security hardware available in a smartphone.

Pixel 6 Pro is also the first time Google has released a true flagship smartphone, the company said.

Google’s new Pixel devices are the first to ship with Android 12 and Google’s in-house tensor chip.

The in-house chip features a 2 × 2 × 4 core configuration, with two cores running at 2.80GHz, two at 2.25GHz, and four cores at 1.80GHz.

Both devices also come with the Titan-M2 security chip, which Google said provides the best hardware security of any phone.

The Pixel 6 features 8GB of RAM and is available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations, while the Pixel 6 Pro offers 12GB of RAM and adds an option for 512GB of storage.

Android 12’s Material You adjusts the colour scheme of the device’s user interface based on the wallpaper you set and adds new customisable widgets and applications.

The Pixel 6 features a 90Hz 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and the Pixel 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both devices can drop their display’s refresh rate to as low as 10Hz to conserve power.

The new Pixel devices use a new 1/1.3-inch sensor in their rear-camera system, which captures up to 150% more light (compared to the Pixel 5’s primary camera).

Google said that the combination of its Tensor chip and the new imaging sensor means the Pixel 6 range can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

Both devices also have a 48-megapixel ultrawide front camera, also capable of recording 4K resolution video.

Pixel 6 Pro features a telephoto lens with 4× optical zoom and up to 20× zoom with Google’s updated Super Res Zoom feature.

The camera system of the Pixel 6 range boasts powerful new features, including Google’s “Magic Eraser” and “Face Unblur”.

Magic Eraser allows users to remove unwanted objects, or people, from photographs. “Face Unblur” primes a secondary camera lens during motion shots to improve the clarity of faces within these photographs.

The devices also include Google’s Translate Live feature, which enables the automatic translation of live video, signs, and chats in 55 languages.

Google’s Pixel 6 is available in three colours: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black.

The Pixel 6 Pro is available in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.

Both phones will be available through all major US carriers starting on 28 October.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have opened in the US starting at $599 (R8, 695 excl. tax and duties) for the Pixel 6 and $899 (R13,051) for the Pro models.

Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 OS Android 12 Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate Processor Google Tensor Storage 128GB / 256GB Memory 8GB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 Ports USB Type-C 3.1 Cellular 5G SIM Dual with nano-SIM and eSIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery 4614 mAh, 30W fast charging Dimensions and weight 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm (207g)

Pixel 6 Pro