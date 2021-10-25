iPhone SE 3 will be based on iPhone XR — report

Apple’s next budget smartphone, the 3rd generation iPhone SE, will be based on 2018’s iPhone XR.

This is according to a report from the Chinese tech website MyDrivers.

The report states Apple will use the iPhone XR’s design for the iPhone SE 3.

For its display, the company plans to make the iPhone SE 3 its last with an LCD.

However, it will upgrade the processor to the A15 Bionic, the chip that powers the flagship iPhone 13.

That chip boasts the fastest performance in an iPhone and comes with 5G connectivity.

For biometrics, Apple will add a Touch ID fingerprint reader to the side of the iPhone. However, it could still come with Face ID as an additional option.

The publication said the 3rd generation iPhone SE will launch in spring of 2022 (autumn in South Africa), with the entry-level 64GB option starting at $399 (R5,890, excl. VAT and import costs).

While the report should not be seen as confirmation of Apple’s plans, it would make sense for the company to use a previous popular design and pack it with more powerful features to lure in more wallet-conscious consumers.

The 2nd generation iPhone SE, released in 2020, shared nearly the same design as the iPhone 8, but with the powerful A13 Bionic chip.

Bumping up to the iPhone XR as the foundation will offer users a larger screen with smaller bezels and should come with additional upgrades in the camera department.

The iPhone XR was the most affordable option in the iPhone X line-up and the top seller in the range following its launch in 2018.

It was the best-selling smartphone in the world during 2019, with 46.3 million units sold, while the most recent figures claimed an estimated 77.4 million sold by early 2020.