Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ leaked before launch

Specifications of Redmi’s Note 11 Pro and Pro+ have been leaked ahead of its 28 October 2021 launch, according to a post on Weibo.

The post claimed that there would be more than one Note 11 variant, including a Pro variant, which Lu Weibing, General Manager at Redmi, has confirmed.

According to the rumours, the Note 11 Pro will offer a configuration with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the Pro+ will be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The leaks indicate that the Redmi Note 11 Pro could feature a Dimensity 920 processor, while the Pro+ may have a Dimensity 1200 AI processor.

Both devices are expected to feature AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

According to the leaks, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be the first device in the range to feature 120W fast charging, while the Note 11 Pro will offer 65W fast charging.

Both devices are rumoured to contain 5,000mAh batteries.

Prices are yet to be confirmed but are expected to start at CNY1,599 (R3,700) for the Note 11 Pro, and CNY2,199 (R5,090) for the Pro+ variant.