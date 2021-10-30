Google Pixel 6 in South Africa — where to buy and what it costs

Specialist importer store Connected Devices has revealed pre-order availability and pricing for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in South Africa.

Announced on 19 October, pre-orders for the devices sold out in the United States almost instantly. They are expected to start shipping this week, and will be available in network operator stores from 28 October.

Described as the “most Google phone[s] ever”, the phones promise vastly improved performance, better battery life, and more powerful camera features than their predecessors.

They also come with advanced security hardware and deep integration with Google’s software.

Those interested in buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro will have to import it, as Google does not officially sell its Pixel smartphones in South Africa. Importing can be a tricky and risky exercise, however.

The Pixel 6 does not ship directly to South Africa from Google’s own online store or from Amazon.com, which means you will have to use and pay for a package forwarding service like MyUS or Aramex Global Shopper.

The Pixel 6 is in short supply as well, so finding a place to buy it from might not be that easy.

Another point of concern will be the warranty.

If a manufacturer has not officially launched a product in South Africa, you might have to ship it back overseas to repair it if it malfunctions, which could come at a significant cost.

Alternatively, a local repair shop would have to import parts that may not be readily available, which could also be expensive.

Certain online stores in South Africa have agreements with key players in the global supply chain that gives them access to stock of smartphones at competitive prices.

One of these is Connected Devices, which offers several smartphone models from brands that aren’t officially available in the country or specific configurations that aren’t sold locally.

It also provides a minimum 12-month fetch-repair-return warranty on all its new devices and the option for a loan device should any fault develop during the warranty period.

Connected Devices owner Blake Levithan told MyBroadband the store will offer all the variants in the range.

Pricing is expected to start at just under R17,000 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage Pixel 6, while the Pixel 6 Pro 12GB RAM/128GB storage version will be priced from R24,000.

These prices might seem excessive when compared to US pricing.

However, Levithan pointed out its Pixels are sourced from the UK, European, or Asian markets because they were more suitable for operating on South African mobile networks. The prices in these territories are higher than in the US.

For example, the list price of the Pixel 6 in the UK is £599, or about R12,162, compared to the US price of $599, which converts to around R8,840.

Levithan added that overwhelming demand for the Pixel 6 would affect supply and pricing during the launch phase.

“This should normally settle down, and we expect to see a price decrease in the weeks following the launch,” he stated.

Below are specifications and images of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 OS Android 12 Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate Processor Google Tensor Storage 128GB / 256GB Memory 8GB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 Ports USB Type-C 3.1 Cellular 5G SIM Dual with nano-SIM and eSIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery 4614 mAh, 30W fast charging Dimensions and weight 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm (207g)

Pixel 6 Pro