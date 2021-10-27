Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like iPhone 13 without the notch — Report

Samsung is taking a cue from Apple with the design of its next flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S22.

According to reputed tech leaker Ice universe, the 2022 smartphone will have a flat back and flat screen with symmetrical bezels that resemble the iPhone 13.

One notable difference on the display will be that it won’t feature the iPhone’s notch, which houses Apple’s Face ID tech.

It’s not clear if Samsung intends to use a hole-punch front camera or might shift to an under-screen camera, which would mean it could feature an uninterrupted display.

The leaker did not reveal details on the smartphone’s frame, so the sides and corners could still be curved like Samsung’s previous flagships.

If that were the case, renders of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ designs created by OnLeaks, 91Mobile, and ZoutonUS could be a good indication of what the smartphone will ultimately look like.

The Galaxy S22 is expected to launch in early 2022, and if previous trends are anything to go by, further leaks in the coming weeks should reveal more details about the smartphones well before that date.

Ice universe has also posted revised specifications from an earlier leak detailing the rear camera of the top-end S22 Ultra.

The primary shooter will supposedly be an improved version of the Isocell HM3 108MP lens featured on the S21 Ultra.

Its specifications align with the current lens, including a 1/1.33-inch size, f/1.8 aperture, and 0.8 μm pixel width. It remains to be seen where Samsung has made changes.

Samsung has supposedly also stuck with the 12MP ultra-wide from the S21 Ultra, which offers a 120-degree field of view.

However, the telephoto and macro lenses have been upgraded, with two new 10MP Sony sensors.

According to previous leaks, the S22 Ultra will have a different design than the S22 and S22+.

Renders created by OnLeaks and Digit.in have shown a design similar to Samsung’s Note series, which includes a slot to house the S Pen stylus.