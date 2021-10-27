Qualcomm launches three new 5G smartphone chips

Qualcomm has launched three new 5G smartphone chips, including options for mid-range and budget devices.

Qualcomm Technologies senior director of product management, Deepu John, said mid-range smartphones are expected to be the main driver for accelerating 5G device adoption — especially in emerging regions.

For mid-rangers, Qualcomm has added the 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G, the successor of the 8nm Snapdragon 690.

This time around, the chip supports mmWave 5G, a feature typically only available on flagship smartphones.

The Snapdragon 695 also offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and 30% better GPU performance than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 690.

The Snapdragon 480 Plus succeeds the Snapdragon 480, a prevalent option for 5G smartphones in the budget category.

More than 85 devices that have been announced or are currently in development are powered by the Snapdragon 480.

The 480 Plus offers support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, making it compatible with a wide range of 5G networks across the globe.

At the higher end, Qualcomm is offering the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, which succeeds the Snapdragon 778G.

This chip is designed with mobile gaming and photography in mind.

The new chips will allow manufacturers to add 5G connectivity to a broader range of more affordable smartphones.

In South Africa, there are now several affordable mid-range and budget 5G smartphones to choose from.

The cheapest of these is the POCO M3 Pro 5G, which sells for R4,199 from Takealot.

Other options under R10,000 include the Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A32 5G, Huawei P40 Lite 5G, and Xiaomi Note 9T.