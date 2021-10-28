We tested Vodacom’s 5G speeds on an iPhone 13 Pro and a Samsung Galaxy S21

Real-world 5G speeds tests revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 produced slightly higher results than the recently launched iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 range in September, with the Pro model sporting a Super Retina XDR OLED screen, a 12 MP camera, and up to 6GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The iPhone 13 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6, 5G, LTE-A, HSDPA+ (4G), HSUPA, and UMTS.

The iPhone 13’s connectivity is in line with that of the Samsung Galaxy S21, and it was time to see how these two high-end smartphones perform in a real-world 5G test.

To test the 5G speeds on the two devices, MyBroadband selected a location with good Vodacom 5G coverage.

We then performed ten speed tests on each of the phones using the MyBroadband Speed Test app. All the tests were done in the same location.

The results revealed that, on average, the Samsung Galaxy S21 produced slightly higher speeds than the iPhone 13 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S21 recorded an average download speed of 285.48Mbps, 12Mbps higher than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 273.39Mbps average.

The Samsung S21 also had the highest average upload speed with 45.64Mbps, 2.5Mbps higher than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 43.17Mbps.

The iPhone 13 achieved a peak speed of 458.01Mbps. The highest download rate on the Samsung Galaxy S21 was 425.47Mbps.

The table below provides an overview of the 5G speed test results for the iPhone 13 Pro and a Samsung Galaxy S21.

5G Speed Comparison iPhone 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Measurement Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Latency (ms) Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Latency (ms) Average 290.62 44.00 36.22 311.44 46.29 21.33 Peak 458.01 53.91 27.00 425.47 52.02 20.00

5G speed tests