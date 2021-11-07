Smartphone battery beasts that will last through the worst load-shedding

Smartphone buyers looking for a device with a large battery that could last for multiple rounds of load-shedding will find many options available.

Load-shedding has been at its worst yet in 2020 and 2021, and Eskom’s 12-month outlook paints a grim picture for the near future.

The utility’s ageing trip-prone power plants are struggling under rising demand, and significant additional capacity is only coming online after next year.

In a worst-case scenario where stage 8 load-shedding might be required, Eskom will need to shed up to 8,000MW of capacity.

In such an event, South Africans can expect to be shed 12 times over a four-day period for four hours at a time. That means you will effectively only have power for half a day.

A smartphone with long battery life is one of the most cost-effective options for staying entertained and connected while the power is out.

While typical mainstream smartphones offer up to a day’s use, most will be unable to handle 12 hours of consistent use without dying.

We scoured online storefronts and classifieds in South Africa for smartphones with high enough battery capacities that would make them suitable for intensive use for multiple hours without requiring a charge.

Most of the options we discovered were of the “rugged” variety — tough models designed to be used in extreme conditions and locations where charging facilities might not be readily available.

The Ulefone Power Armor 13 currently leads the bunch, with a massive 13,200mAh battery, more than three times the size of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s pack.

Ulefone claims this model offers a standby time of 370 to 600 hours (15 to 25 days).

The company’s battery drain test video showed it depleted 2% after an hour of video playback and 5% after another hour of playing PUBG.

With continuous use over 4.5 hours, including video and music playback, gaming, recording video, and calling, only 18% of the phone’s battery was drained.

If you don’t need quite that much capacity, there are plenty of other models that boast 6,000mAh or more.

Below are ten smartphones with massive battery capacities you can buy in South Africa.

Motorola Moto G9 Power — 6,000mAh — R8,495

Motorola Moto G9 Power OS Android 10 Display 6.8-inch 720 x 1,640 LCD Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 64MOP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 6,000mAh

20W wired charging Dimensions and weight 172.1 x 76.8 x 9.7mm (221g)

Xiaomi Poco M3 — 6,000mAh — R2,899

Xiaomi Poco M3 OS Android 10 Display 6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular LTE SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 6,000mAh

18W wired charging Dimensions and weight 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6mm (198g)

Ulefone Armor 9 — 6,600mAh — R13,899

Ulefone Armor 9 OS Android 10 Display 6.3-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD Processor MediaTek Helio P90 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, microSD Rear camera 64MP + 16MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 6,600mAh

18W wired charging Dimensions and weight 168.2 x 82 x 15mm (320g)

Doogee S96 Pro Triple Proofing Phone — 6,350mAh — R5,479

Doogee S96 Pro OS Android 10 Display 6.22-inch 1,520 x 720 LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G90 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to Rear camera 48MP + 20MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 6,350mAh

24W wired charging

10W wireless charging Dimensions and weight 167 x 81.4 15.5 mm (310g)

BlackView BV9800 Pro — 6,580mAh — R11,699

BlackView BV9800 Pro OS Android 9.0 Display 6.3-inch 1,080 x 2,280 Processor MediaTek Helio P70 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 5MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual Hybrid SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 6,580mAh Dimensions and weight 168.5 x 81 x 14.8mm (322g)

Oukitel WP5 — 8,000mAh — R3,499

Oukitel WP5 OS Android 10 Display 5.5-inch 720 x 1,440 LCD Processor MediaTek Helio P22 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 128GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual Hybrid SIM Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 8,000mAh Dimensions and weight 155 x 76 x 18mm (370g)

Doogee S97 Pro — 8,500mAh — R5,479

Doogee S97 Pro OS Android 11 Display 6.39-inch 1,560 x 720 LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 8,500mAh

33W wired charging

10W wireless charging Dimensions and weight 170.2 x 83.6 x 16.2mm (346g)

Oukitel K15 Plus — 10,000mAh — R2,799

Oukitel K15 Plus OS Android 10 Display 6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD Processor MediaTek Helio A22 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 256GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 10,000mAh

18W wired charging

Unspecified reverse charging Dimensions and weight 170.2 x 77.9 x 15.95mm (320g)

UleFone Power Armor 13 — 13,200mAh — R9,999

UleFone Power Armor 13 OS Android 11 Display 6.81-inch Processor MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Hybrid Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 13,200mAh

33W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W wireless reverse charging Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 81.6 x 14.2mm (492g)

