Smartphone battery beasts that will last through the worst load-shedding

Smartphone buyers looking for a device with a large battery that could last for multiple rounds of load-shedding will find many options available.
Load-shedding has been at its worst yet in 2020 and 2021, and Eskom’s 12-month outlook paints a grim picture for the near future.
The utility’s ageing trip-prone power plants are struggling under rising demand, and significant additional capacity is only coming online after next year.
In a worst-case scenario where stage 8 load-shedding might be required, Eskom will need to shed up to 8,000MW of capacity.
In such an event, South Africans can expect to be shed 12 times over a four-day period for four hours at a time. That means you will effectively only have power for half a day.
A smartphone with long battery life is one of the most cost-effective options for staying entertained and connected while the power is out.
While typical mainstream smartphones offer up to a day’s use, most will be unable to handle 12 hours of consistent use without dying.
We scoured online storefronts and classifieds in South Africa for smartphones with high enough battery capacities that would make them suitable for intensive use for multiple hours without requiring a charge.
Most of the options we discovered were of the “rugged” variety — tough models designed to be used in extreme conditions and locations where charging facilities might not be readily available.
The Ulefone Power Armor 13 currently leads the bunch, with a massive 13,200mAh battery, more than three times the size of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s pack.
Ulefone claims this model offers a standby time of 370 to 600 hours (15 to 25 days).
The company’s battery drain test video showed it depleted 2% after an hour of video playback and 5% after another hour of playing PUBG.
With continuous use over 4.5 hours, including video and music playback, gaming, recording video, and calling, only 18% of the phone’s battery was drained.
If you don’t need quite that much capacity, there are plenty of other models that boast 6,000mAh or more.
Below are ten smartphones with massive battery capacities you can buy in South Africa.
Motorola Moto G9 Power — 6,000mAh — R8,495
|Motorola Moto G9 Power
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.8-inch 720 x 1,640 LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 662
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|64MOP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|6,000mAh
20W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|172.1 x 76.8 x 9.7mm (221g)
Xiaomi Poco M3 — 6,000mAh — R2,899
|Xiaomi Poco M3
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 662
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|6,000mAh
18W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6mm (198g)
Ulefone Armor 9 — 6,600mAh — R13,899
|Ulefone Armor 9
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.3-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P90
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD
|Rear camera
|64MP + 16MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|6,600mAh
18W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|168.2 x 82 x 15mm (320g)
Doogee S96 Pro Triple Proofing Phone — 6,350mAh — R5,479
|Doogee S96 Pro
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.22-inch 1,520 x 720 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G90
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to
|Rear camera
|48MP + 20MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|6,350mAh
24W wired charging
10W wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|167 x 81.4 15.5 mm (310g)
BlackView BV9800 Pro — 6,580mAh — R11,699
|BlackView BV9800 Pro
|OS
|Android 9.0
|Display
|6.3-inch 1,080 x 2,280
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P70
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|6,580mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|168.5 x 81 x 14.8mm (322g)
Oukitel WP5 — 8,000mAh — R3,499
|Oukitel WP5
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|5.5-inch 720 x 1,440 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P22
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid SIM
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|155 x 76 x 18mm (370g)
Doogee S97 Pro — 8,500mAh — R5,479
|Doogee S97 Pro
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.39-inch 1,560 x 720 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G95
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|8,500mAh
33W wired charging
10W wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|170.2 x 83.6 x 16.2mm (346g)
Oukitel K15 Plus — 10,000mAh — R2,799
|Oukitel K15 Plus
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio A22
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|10,000mAh
18W wired charging
Unspecified reverse charging
|Dimensions and weight
|170.2 x 77.9 x 15.95mm (320g)
UleFone Power Armor 13 — 13,200mAh — R9,999
|UleFone Power Armor 13
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.81-inch
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G95
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|13,200mAh
33W wired charging
15W wireless charging
5W wireless reverse charging
|Dimensions and weight
|163.8 x 81.6 x 14.2mm (492g)
