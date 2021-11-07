Smartphone battery beasts that will last through the worst load-shedding

7 November 2021

Smartphone buyers looking for a device with a large battery that could last for multiple rounds of load-shedding will find many options available.

Load-shedding has been at its worst yet in 2020 and 2021, and Eskom’s 12-month outlook paints a grim picture for the near future.

The utility’s ageing trip-prone power plants are struggling under rising demand, and significant additional capacity is only coming online after next year.

In a worst-case scenario where stage 8 load-shedding might be required, Eskom will need to shed up to 8,000MW of capacity.

In such an event, South Africans can expect to be shed 12 times over a four-day period for four hours at a time. That means you will effectively only have power for half a day.

A smartphone with long battery life is one of the most cost-effective options for staying entertained and connected while the power is out.

While typical mainstream smartphones offer up to a day’s use, most will be unable to handle 12 hours of consistent use without dying.

We scoured online storefronts and classifieds in South Africa for smartphones with high enough battery capacities that would make them suitable for intensive use for multiple hours without requiring a charge.

Most of the options we discovered were of the “rugged” variety — tough models designed to be used in extreme conditions and locations where charging facilities might not be readily available.

The Ulefone Power Armor 13 currently leads the bunch, with a massive 13,200mAh battery, more than three times the size of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s pack.

Ulefone claims this model offers a standby time of 370 to 600 hours (15 to 25 days).

The company’s battery drain test video showed it depleted 2% after an hour of video playback and 5% after another hour of playing PUBG.

With continuous use over 4.5 hours, including video and music playback, gaming, recording video, and calling, only 18% of the phone’s battery was drained.

If you don’t need quite that much capacity, there are plenty of other models that boast 6,000mAh or more.

Below are ten smartphones with massive battery capacities you can buy in South Africa.

Motorola Moto G9 Power — 6,000mAh — R8,495

Motorola Moto G9 Power
OS Android 10
Display 6.8-inch 720 x 1,640 LCD
Processor Snapdragon 662
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB
Rear camera 64MOP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  6,000mAh
20W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 172.1 x 76.8 x 9.7mm (221g)

Xiaomi Poco M3 — 6,000mAh — R2,899

Xiaomi Poco M3
OS Android 10
Display 6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD
Processor Snapdragon 662
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB
Rear camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  6,000mAh
18W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6mm (198g)

Ulefone Armor 9 — 6,600mAh — R13,899

Ulefone Armor 9
OS Android 10
Display 6.3-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD
Processor MediaTek Helio P90
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, microSD
Rear camera 64MP + 16MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  6,600mAh
18W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 168.2 x 82 x  15mm (320g)

Doogee S96 Pro Triple Proofing Phone — 6,350mAh — R5,479

Doogee S96 Pro
OS Android 10
Display 6.22-inch 1,520 x 720 LCD
Processor MediaTek Helio G90
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to
Rear camera 48MP + 20MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  6,350mAh
24W wired charging
10W wireless charging
Dimensions and weight 167 x 81.4 15.5 mm (310g)

BlackView BV9800 Pro — 6,580mAh — R11,699

BlackView BV9800 Pro
OS Android 9.0
Display 6.3-inch 1,080 x 2,280
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 48MP + 5MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Hybrid SIM
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  6,580mAh
Dimensions and weight 168.5 x 81 x 14.8mm (322g)

Oukitel WP5 — 8,000mAh — R3,499

Oukitel WP5
OS Android 10
Display 5.5-inch 720 x 1,440 LCD
Processor MediaTek Helio P22
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 128GB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Connectivity  802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Hybrid SIM
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  8,000mAh
Dimensions and weight 155 x 76 x 18mm (370g)

Doogee S97 Pro — 8,500mAh — R5,479

 

Doogee S97 Pro
OS Android 11
Display 6.39-inch 1,560 x 720 LCD
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  8,500mAh
33W wired charging
10W wireless charging
Dimensions and weight 170.2 x 83.6 x 16.2mm (346g)

Oukitel K15 Plus — 10,000mAh — R2,799

Oukitel K15 Plus
OS Android 10
Display 6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
Processor MediaTek Helio A22
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 256GB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Connectivity  802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Dual Hybrid Nano SIM
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  10,000mAh
18W wired charging
Unspecified reverse charging
Dimensions and weight 170.2 x 77.9 x 15.95mm (320g)

UleFone Power Armor 13 — 13,200mAh — R9,999

UleFone Power Armor 13
OS Android 11
Display 6.81-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity  802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Hybrid Dual Nano SIM
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  13,200mAh
33W wired charging
15W wireless charging
5W wireless reverse charging
Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 81.6 x 14.2mm (492g)

