Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and S22 launch dates tipped

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) could launch on 4 January 2022, and the company’s Galaxy S22 range may be announced a month later, according to tipster Jon Prosser.
Prosser indicated that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S21 FE as part of a pre-event for next year’s Consumer Electronics Show, scheduled to take place on 5 January next year.
He expects the Galaxy S22 line to launch on 8 February 2022.
Prosser’s leaks show that the flagship model of the Galaxy S22 range, the Ultra, could be more like previous Note models with a dedicated space for an S Pen.
While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak…
EXCLUSIVE 👀
Unpacked event for S21 FE
January 4, 2022
No pre-order period
Available January 11, 2022
Unpacked event for S22 lineup
February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET
Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)
Available February 18, 2022
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021
The photos he shared also show that the S22 Ultra will have a rear quad-camera system with an LED flash module and a curved display with a hole-punch front camera.
The Galaxy S21 FE is likely to resemble the Galaxy S21 series and feature a 6.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
According to a report from MyFixGuide, the Fan Edition may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and be packed with a 4,370 mAh battery.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.