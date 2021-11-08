Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and S22 launch dates tipped

8 November 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) could launch on 4 January 2022, and the company’s Galaxy S22 range may be announced a month later, according to tipster Jon Prosser.

Prosser indicated that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S21 FE as part of a pre-event for next year’s Consumer Electronics Show, scheduled to take place on 5 January next year.

He expects the Galaxy S22 line to launch on 8 February 2022.

Prosser’s leaks show that the flagship model of the Galaxy S22 range, the Ultra, could be more like previous Note models with a dedicated space for an S Pen.

The photos he shared also show that the S22 Ultra will have a rear quad-camera system with an LED flash module and a curved display with a hole-punch front camera.

The Galaxy S21 FE is likely to resemble the Galaxy S21 series and feature a 6.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a report from MyFixGuide, the Fan Edition may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and be packed with a 4,370 mAh battery.

