Big changes for WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp is developing a new group chat feature called Communities to let group admins create a subset of dedicated chatrooms under an overarching chat, WABetaInfo has reported.

XDA Developers first reported on references to the new feature in early October, but aside from its name and its link to WhatsApp groups, little was known about its purpose.

WABetaInfo, which has become reputed for its reports on beta versions of WhatsApp, has now claimed it has seen the Community feature under development.

Community chats will feature a structure similar to a Discord server or Slack conversation, letting users create dedicated channels within a larger group.

For example, you could have a group of friends who play different video games together in one WhatsApp Community and then create separate chats for each title they play.

A preview of a community chat is shown in the screenshot below.

For the moment, it still looks like a standard group chat.

WABetaInfo stated the profile icon is a rounded square so that users can easily distinguish the Community chat from a typical group chat, which will have a round image.

Admins will be able to send messages in the main group chat and sort groups related to the community.

They can also manually add people or invite them to the Community using a link or QR code, as shown below.

WABetaInfo reported that the Community chat would offer tools to manage all groups in the community better, but it was not clear how advanced these tools would be at this stage.

The WhatsApp Communities feature is still in development. It will only be available in a future update of WhatsApp betas for Android and iOS, so it might take some time to arrive on official versions of WhatsApp.

Should the Facebook-owned messaging platform go ahead with rolling this feature out for all users, it could make WhatsApp more useful for professional, office-oriented communications and set it up as a competitor to Microsoft Teams and Slack.