Best early Black Friday smartphone deals — Including the iPhone 12 Pro

With the 26th of November fast approaching, South African retailers are offering deals on a range of smartphones as part of their extended Black Friday promotions.

Retailers such as Takealot, Everyshop, and Hi-Fi Corporation have deals on devices suited for a range of budgets.

Hi-Fi Corporation and Takealot are currently in the second week of their extended Black Friday promotions.

Their current set of deals are expiring on Sunday the 14th of November to be replaced by a new selection.

Takealot’s best Black Friday smartphone deal is the Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom, with a 1,080p display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage for R4,899 — an advertised discount of 24%.

Everyshop is offering the iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB of internal storage for R22,999.

As part of Hi-Fi Corporation’s second week of deals, you can get the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, with 128GB of storage and a large 6,000 mAh battery for R3,299.

The Huawei P40 Lite with 6GB of RAM and 40W fast charging is available from Connected Devices for R4,999.

Ten of the best early Black Friday deals on smartphones — as well as their specs — are listed below.

Huawei Y5 (2019) — R2,146

Huawei Y5 2019 Display 5.7-inch 1,520×720 IPS LCD OS EMUI 9.1 Processor Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Main Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n SIM Single sim Biometrics None Battery 3,020 mAh Dimensions 147.3 x 70.8 x 8.4 mm (146g)

Samsung Galaxy A12 — R2,699

Samsung Galaxy A12 Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD OS One UI 3.1 Processor Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Main Camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac SIM Dual sim Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging Dimensions 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (198g)

Xiaomi Redmi 9T — R3,299

Xiaomi Redmi 9T Display 6.5-inch 2,340×1,080 IPS LCD OS MIUI 12 Processor Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac SIM Dual sim Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Dimensions 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (198g)

Oppo A53S — R3,999

Oppo A53s LTE Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate OS Color OS 7.2 Processor Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G SIM Dual Sim Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)

Samsung Galaxy A21s — R4,098

Samsung Galaxy A21s Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD OS One UI 3.1 Processor Exynos 850 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac SIM Dual sim Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging Dimensions 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm (192g)

Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom — R4,899

Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom Display 6.5-inch 2,340×1,080 IPS LCD OS Android 10 Processor MediaTek Helio P70 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 48MP + 2MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac SIM Single sim Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 4,020 mAh Dimensions 162.2 x 77.45 x 9.1 mm (194g)

Huwaei P40 Lite — R4,999

Huawei P40 Lite Display 6.4-inch 2,310×1,080 IPS LCD OS EMUI 10 Processor Kirin 810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac SIM Dual sim Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 4,200 mAh, 40W fast charging Dimensions 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm (183g)

Samsung Galaxy A70 — R8,349

Samsung Galaxy A70 Display 6.7-inch 2,400×1,080 Super AMOLED OS One UI 3.1 Processor Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Main Camera 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac SIM Single sim Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery 4,500 mAh, 25W fast charging Dimensions 164.3 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (183g)

Apple iPhone XR — R8,799

Apple iPhone XR Display 6.1-inch 1,792×828 IPS LCD OS iOS Processor Apple A12 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB Main Camera 12MP Front Camera 7MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac SIM Single sim Biometrics Face ID Battery 2,942 mAh, 15W fast charging Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (194g)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro — R22,999