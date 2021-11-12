Best early Black Friday smartphone deals — Including the iPhone 12 Pro

With the 26th of November fast approaching, South African retailers are offering deals on a range of smartphones as part of their extended Black Friday promotions.
Retailers such as Takealot, Everyshop, and Hi-Fi Corporation have deals on devices suited for a range of budgets.
Hi-Fi Corporation and Takealot are currently in the second week of their extended Black Friday promotions.
Their current set of deals are expiring on Sunday the 14th of November to be replaced by a new selection.
Takealot’s best Black Friday smartphone deal is the Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom, with a 1,080p display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage for R4,899 — an advertised discount of 24%.
Everyshop is offering the iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB of internal storage for R22,999.
As part of Hi-Fi Corporation’s second week of deals, you can get the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, with 128GB of storage and a large 6,000 mAh battery for R3,299.
The Huawei P40 Lite with 6GB of RAM and 40W fast charging is available from Connected Devices for R4,999.
Ten of the best early Black Friday deals on smartphones — as well as their specs — are listed below.
Huawei Y5 (2019) — R2,146
|Huawei Y5 2019
|Display
|5.7-inch 1,520×720 IPS LCD
|OS
|EMUI 9.1
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Main Camera
|13MP
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|SIM
|Single sim
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery
|3,020 mAh
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 70.8 x 8.4 mm (146g)
Samsung Galaxy A12 — R2,699
|Samsung Galaxy A12
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD
|OS
|One UI 3.1
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Main Camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (198g)
Xiaomi Redmi 9T — R3,299
|Xiaomi Redmi 9T
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,340×1,080 IPS LCD
|OS
|MIUI 12
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (198g)
Oppo A53S — R3,999
|Oppo A53s LTE
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Color OS 7.2
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
|SIM
|Dual Sim
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)
Samsung Galaxy A21s — R4,098
|Samsung Galaxy A21s
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD
|OS
|One UI 3.1
|Processor
|Exynos 850
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Main Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm (192g)
Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom — R4,899
|Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,340×1,080 IPS LCD
|OS
|Android 10
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P70
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|48MP + 2MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|SIM
|Single sim
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|4,020 mAh
|Dimensions
|162.2 x 77.45 x 9.1 mm (194g)
Huwaei P40 Lite — R4,999
|Huawei P40 Lite
|Display
|6.4-inch 2,310×1,080 IPS LCD
|OS
|EMUI 10
|Processor
|Kirin 810
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|4,200 mAh, 40W fast charging
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm (183g)
Samsung Galaxy A70 — R8,349
|Samsung Galaxy A70
|Display
|6.7-inch 2,400×1,080 Super AMOLED
|OS
|One UI 3.1
|Processor
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Main Camera
|32MP + 8MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|SIM
|Single sim
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|4,500 mAh, 25W fast charging
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (183g)
Apple iPhone XR — R8,799
|Apple iPhone XR
|Display
|6.1-inch 1,792×828 IPS LCD
|OS
|iOS
|Processor
|Apple A12 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Main Camera
|12MP
|Front Camera
|7MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|SIM
|Single sim
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Battery
|2,942 mAh, 15W fast charging
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (194g)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro — R22,999
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|Display
|6.1-inch 2,532×1,170 IPS LCD
|OS
|iOS
|Processor
|Apple A14 Bionic
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|512GB
|Main Camera
|12MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
|Front Camera
|12MP
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|SIM
|Dual sim
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Battery
|2,815 mAh, 20W fast charging
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (189g)
