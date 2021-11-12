Best early Black Friday smartphone deals — Including the iPhone 12 Pro

12 November 2021

With the 26th of November fast approaching, South African retailers are offering deals on a range of smartphones as part of their extended Black Friday promotions.

Retailers such as Takealot, Everyshop, and Hi-Fi Corporation have deals on devices suited for a range of budgets.

Hi-Fi Corporation and Takealot are currently in the second week of their extended Black Friday promotions.

Their current set of deals are expiring on Sunday the 14th of November to be replaced by a new selection.

Takealot’s best Black Friday smartphone deal is the Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom, with a 1,080p display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage for R4,899 — an advertised discount of 24%.

Everyshop is offering the iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB of internal storage for R22,999.

As part of Hi-Fi Corporation’s second week of deals, you can get the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, with 128GB of storage and a large 6,000 mAh battery for R3,299.

The Huawei P40 Lite with 6GB of RAM and 40W fast charging is available from Connected Devices for R4,999.

Ten of the best early Black Friday deals on smartphones — as well as their specs — are listed below.

See all Black Friday deals here: Everyshop | Hi-Fi Corporation | TakealotMakro

Huawei Y5 (2019) — R2,146

Huawei Y5 2019
Display 5.7-inch 1,520×720 IPS LCD
OS EMUI 9.1
Processor Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Main Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
SIM Single sim
Biometrics None
Battery 3,020 mAh
Dimensions 147.3 x 70.8 x 8.4 mm (146g)

Samsung Galaxy A12 — R2,699

Samsung Galaxy A12
Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD
OS One UI 3.1
Processor Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Main Camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM Dual sim
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
Dimensions 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (198g)

Xiaomi Redmi 9T — R3,299

Xiaomi Redmi 9T
Display 6.5-inch 2,340×1,080 IPS LCD
OS MIUI 12
Processor Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM Dual sim
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
Dimensions 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (198g)

Oppo A53S — R3,999

Oppo A53s LTE
Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
OS Color OS 7.2
Processor Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, 5G
SIM Dual Sim
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (186g)

Samsung Galaxy A21s — R4,098

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Display 6.5-inch 1,600×720 IPS LCD
OS One UI 3.1
Processor Exynos 850
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM Dual sim
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging
Dimensions 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm (192g)

Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom — R4,899

Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom
Display 6.5-inch 2,340×1,080 IPS LCD
OS Android 10
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 48MP + 2MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM Single sim
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 4,020 mAh
Dimensions 162.2 x 77.45 x 9.1 mm (194g)

Huwaei P40 Lite — R4,999

Huawei P40 Lite
Display 6.4-inch 2,310×1,080 IPS LCD
OS EMUI 10
Processor Kirin 810
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM Dual sim
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery 4,200 mAh, 40W fast charging
Dimensions 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm (183g)

Samsung Galaxy A70 — R8,349

Samsung Galaxy A70
Display 6.7-inch 2,400×1,080 Super AMOLED
OS One UI 3.1
Processor Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Main Camera 32MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM Single sim
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery 4,500 mAh, 25W fast charging
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (183g)

Apple iPhone XR — R8,799

Apple iPhone XR
Display 6.1-inch 1,792×828 IPS LCD
OS iOS
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Main Camera 12MP
Front Camera 7MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM Single sim
Biometrics Face ID
Battery 2,942 mAh, 15W fast charging
Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (194g)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro — R22,999

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Display 6.1-inch 2,532×1,170 IPS LCD
OS iOS
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
RAM 6GB
Storage 512GB
Main Camera 12MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
Front Camera 12MP
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM Dual sim
Biometrics Face ID
Battery 2,815 mAh, 20W fast charging
Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (189g)

