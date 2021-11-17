Most unique smartphone of the year â€”Â designed by a Japanese toaster company

Luxury Japanese toaster manufacturer Balmuda has launched one of the most unique smartphones of 2021, ArsTechnica reported.

Smartphones with a rounded back are nothing new â€” the HTC One series and LG G4 from years ago featured designs with a curved backplate.

However, Balmuda has gone with an unusual, compact design with highly rounded corners and where every edge curves.

The company claims that the device has been designed to fit comfortably in the human hand, with a rounded design and curved back rather than the blocky rectangular design we have come to know over recent years.

“The Balmuda Phone was designed for a shape that fits naturally in your hand,” the company’s website says.

“To achieve this, not only is the back curved, but the shape when viewed from the front is actually wrapped in a gentle curveâ€”even the display.”

“In other words, the Balmuda Phone is the only smartphone whose proportions do not include any straight lines,” the company added.

Balmuda’s smartphone features a 4.9-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch 8MP selfie camera in the top right-hand corner.

On the back, the device has a single 48MP with a LED flash and fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 765 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

These components run a custom Android 11 interface, for which Balmuda has designed its own camera, calendar, notes and calculator apps.

The device is available in either white or black, and prices start at JPY104,800 (R14,163) for pre-order in Japan.