Huawei Nova 9 launched in South Africa — The mid-range camera king

Huawei has launched its latest smartphone in South Africa — the Huawei Nova 9.

The Nova 9 slots in at the high-end of the mid-range but packs some powerful features previously only available in Huawei’s flagship smartphones.

That includes a 50MP Ultra Vision camera with an RYYB colour filter array that allows for 40% more light intake.

The RYYB feature is a key element in the camera sensors of Huawei’s latest P-series smartphones and one of the reasons for its excellent night mode capabilities.

The Nova 9’s primary sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera on the rear.

The system supports 8K photos and 4K video recording. There is also 960 frames per second ultra-slow motion video shooting support at a 720p resolution.

Reviewers have praised the camera as one of the best on a mid-range smartphone, with Tech Advisor calling it a “real triumph for the price”.

On the front, users get a 32MP camera that supports video recording in 4K resolution, as well as AIS video stabilisation for stable shooting on the go.

Huawei claims the camera will shoot “brilliantly clear” selfies.

Vloggers will be glad to know that the camera can record rear and front video simultaneously, a feature that was not available on the Nova 8 or Nova 8i.

The Nova 9’s display is a flagship-grade 6.57-inch curved OLED panel with a 1,080 x 2,340 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Nova 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 4G chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Huawei said the 4,300mAh battery pack in the Nova 9 uses a systematic power reduction scheme that ensures “exceptional battery longevity”.

The battery supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge, allowing it to go from zero to full in 38 minutes.

If you are tighter on time, it will charge up to 60% in 18 minutes.

This hardware comes packed in a double-coated finish in one of two colours — a pearled Starry Blue or classic bright Black.

Like Huawei’s other recent smartphones, it does not support Google Mobile Services (GMS).

However, it does run on Google’s Android mobile OS and will be one of the first smartphones in South Africa to launch with Android 12.

Because it’s a Huawei device, it will run the company’s EMUI 12 skin on top.

The Huawei Nova 9 starts at R12,999 and can be pre-ordered from Friday 26 November on the Huawei online store.

The smartphone will be generally available in South Africa from 1 December.

Unlike most other new smartphones released today, the Nova 9’s box includes a charging brick. Huawei is also throwing a free pair of Huawei Freelace headphones into the offering.

The table below details the specifications of the Huawei Nova 9 smartphone.

Huawei Nova 9 OS Android 12 (no GMS) Display 6.57-inch 1,080 × 2,340 curved OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 778G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano SIM or Dual Hybrid Nano SIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,300mAh

66W wired charging Dimensions and weight 160 × 73.7 × 7.8mm (175g)

