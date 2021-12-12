iPhone 13 prices — South Africa vs the US and UK

iPhone 13 pricing varies worldwide, and the devices are a lot more expensive to buy in South Africa than the US and, to a lesser extent, the UK.

MyBroadband investigated the best prices for the iPhone 13 line in South Africa and compared it to Apple’s US and UK pricing.

Apple launched its iPhone 13 line in September 2021 during its California Dreaming event, saying the new line offers faster performance, better camera capabilities, brighter displays, and improved battery life over the iPhone 12 line.

The iPhone 13 line consists of standard, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max models similar to its predecessor. All models in the range contain Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 13 Mini is the most cost-effective model, while the Pro Max is the most expensive, boasting the most powerful features.

In its standard and Mini models, Apple dropped the 64GB option, making these variations available with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max received a new storage configuration option, adding a 1TB variation to its selection of capacities.

The Pro and Pro Max both have 6GB RAM.

Pricing within countries can vary between retailers. Therefore, for consistency, we used the prices from the official Apple online store in each country where available.

It is important to consider that prices in the US exclude sales tax which varies by state, ranging from 2.9 to 7.25 percent.

Buying the iPhone 13 Mini in South Africa will set you back at least R15,499, while making the same purchase in the US or the UK will cost you R11,329 (excl. tax) or R14,013, respectively.

This means South Africans pay 27% more than the US and almost 10% more than the UK for a base model iPhone 13 Mini.

When it comes to the flagship smartphones, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro Max, South Africans will be set back at least R24,299 to buy one.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max price starts at R17,811 (excl. tax) in the US and R22,649 in the UK — 27% and 7% less than South Africa, respectively.

The price differences are evident across the iPhone 13 line and vary based on model and configuration.

The table below compares South African pricing to the US and the UK across the iPhone 13 range. The US pricing uses an average combined sales tax of 6.35%