Qualcomm unveils world’s fastest smartphone chip

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest system-on-chip (SoC) for flagship smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The high-end 4nm mobile chip succeeds the Snapdragon 888, a popular choice on 2021’s Android flagship smartphones.

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is its most advanced 5G chip yet and the first in the world to support data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps.

It also packs a FastConnect 6900 Wi-Fi modem, which allows for Wi-Fi speeds up to 3.6Gbps.

In terms of performance, Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is up to 20% faster and up to 30% more power-efficient than its predecessor.

The improved performance is driven by an eight-core Kryo CPU with a single prime core based on the Cortex-X2 at 3.0GHz, alongside three performance cores based on Cortex-A710 at 2.5GHz.

There are also four efficiency cores based on the Cortex-A510 design, each running at 1.8GHz.

Keen mobile gamers will be glad to hear a new Adreno GPU provides 30% faster graphics rendering while also being 25% more efficient.

The chip also supports more powerful photographic capabilities with a collection of premium camera features and technologies that Qualcomm has dubbed Snapdragon Sight.

This includes its first-ever 18-bit image signal processor, which Qualcomm claimed captures 4,096 times more data than its 14-bit predecessors.

It supports a single camera with up to 200MP, or it can handle up to three cameras with a collective 108 megapixels.

It is also capable of 8K HDR video shooting and what the company has dubbed “mega low light” capturing.

The latter snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot for brighter, clearer, and more colourful night mode photos.

Qualcomm has also significantly improved the chip’s artificial intelligence (AI) processing capabilities, with the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine up to four times faster than its predecessor.