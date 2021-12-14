Cheapest online stores to buy smartphones in South Africa

Cellucity and Takealot have the best pricing for several smartphones, offering significant savings compared to other online stores.

MyBroadband compared five major online smartphone-selling stores to determine which is the cheapest.

To be considered in our comparison, a particular smartphone model had to be available from at least two of the stores.

The range of smartphones we selected included the following:

Apple iPhone 13 128GB

Huawei Mate 40 Pro 256GB

Oppo Reno5 5G 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 256GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB

We compared the pricing for these devices from Takealot, Everyshop, Connected Devices, Technomobi, and Cellucity.

Our investigation revealed that Takealot was the cheapest for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the two Samsung smartphones, while Cellucity offered the best pricing for the remainder of the devices.

Takealot offers the Huawei Mate 40 Pro for R18,999 and was the only store investigated to stock this device.

South Africa’s largest e-commerce store also sold the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 for R31,199 — R4,800 less than the next most-affordable offer.

Cellucity offers a good deal on the iPhone 13 128GB. At R17,499, its price is R200 less than its competitors.

Cellucity was also the cheapest for the Oppo Reno5 5G and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.

While Technomobi does not offer the lowest pricing for the range of smartphones we compared, their prices are relatively competitive.

A good example of this is the Oppo Reno5 5G for R13,899, the second most-affordable price for that device.

Connected Devices’ pricing for these devices was not competitive with the other stores, but there is a good reason for this.

Connected Devices imports smartphones directly from overseas without going through local distributors, specialising in devices that weren’t officially launched in South Africa.

These smartphones are specially ordered for the customer and may also take longer to deliver than stock held locally. However, you can find smartphones at Connected Devices that aren’t sold by more traditional retailers.

The table below compares the prices of various smartphones from the five online stores.

It should be noted that these prices do not take into account any delivery or shipping fees applicable to the orders.