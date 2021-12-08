Google adds voice and video calling to Gmail app

Google has added voice and video calls to its Gmail app for iOS and Android.

The company announced the feature earlier this week, and it is rolling out to anyone with Google Workspace, G Suite, or a personal Gmail account.

While it has been possible to initiate voice calls from the Gmail app for some time, it previously entailed sending a Google Meet conferencing call invitation.

Gmail users can now tap on the phone or video icon at the top of a conversation in the app to initiate a call.

“At the moment, this feature will be available for 1:1 chats only,” Google said.

According to Google’s announcement, missed calls will be flagged with a red phone or video icon within the conversation and on the list of conversations.

Google said the voice and video call update was designed to help colleagues collaborate in the current work environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As some teams begin to return to office, while others remain distributed, we hope this makes it easier to connect with your colleagues in the hybrid work world,” it said.

