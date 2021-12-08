iPhone 13 production can’t meet Christmas demand

Production of Apple’s iPhone 13 smartphone is 20% short of the company’s plans in September and October, according to a Nikkei report.

Just ahead of the holiday season — one of Apple’s busiest times of the year — the Cupertino-based company may struggle to meet the demand for iPhone 13s.

The major threat disrupting production for Apple is the global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions — the same issue impacting several electronics companies.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters in October that the effect of supply chain disruptions would worsen in the holiday quarter of 2021.

According to Nikkei, the iPhone maker was forced to pause production for its smartphone and iPad devices for the first time in over ten years due to supply chain constraints and restrictions on the use of power in China.

The production volume of Apple’s iPads decreased by approximately 50% as the company reallocated components for its tablets to priduce the iPhone 13.

Apple recently told its suppliers that demand for iPhone 13s has weakened as more people have decided against getting the hard-to-find smartphone.

Despite this, Bloomberg said that the company is still on course for a record holiday season, with analysts having projected a sales increase of 6% to $117.9 billion (R1.87 trillion).

