Most popular Android versions of 2021

Android 11 is the most popular version of Google’s operating system (OS) on smartphones and tablets, the GlobalStats StatCounter reveals.

First launched in September 2020, among the significant features added in the mobile OS was a new form of pop-up overlays for messaging apps known as “bubbles”.

Users were also given the ability to view their notification history over the last 24 hours and sort them by priority.

Other significant additions were built-in screen recording and the voice control system’s ability to recognise screen context.

From a privacy perspective, Android 11 introduced “one-time” permissions, which allowed users to only grant apps permission to use certain smartphone functions or components on one occasion.

The next time the app required permission, users would have to grant it again.

Android 11 also added an “auto-reset” permission feature for apps that haven’t been used in a while.

As is conventional with Google, Android 11 launched alongside the latest Google Pixel flagship smartphone at the time.

It was initially available on the Pixel 5 in the US in September 2020 and later arrived on the Vivo X51 5G in Europe in October 2020.

By November 2020, it accounted for 0.8% of Android versions in use. More smartphones gradually got the update over the next few months.

Android 11 steadily climbed in adoption and picked up pace around mid-2021 to eventually pass Android 10 usage in September 2021.

As of November 2021, Android 11 was running on 34.7% of Android-based smartphones and tablets, compared to the 27.7% market share of Android 10.

While Android 11 adoption was substantial, it had been slower than Android 10, which reached 40% within the same period from its own release.

One reason for this might be the ongoing global chip shortage, which has bitten into the sale of new smartphones that could potentially ship with Android 11.

According to research firm Gartner, global smartphone sales fell by 6.8% in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020.

All older versions of Android saw declines in usage, with only Android 9 Pie and Android 8.1 Oreo maintaining fairly substantial market shares, at 13.9% and 7.44%, respectively.

The remaining versions, including Android 5.1, 6.0, 7.0, 7.1, 8.0, and others, collectively made up about 16% of Android mobile users.

The table below shows the most popular versions of Android globally as of November 2021, while the graph shows how their market shares changed from the year before.

Android version global market share — November 2021 Android 11 34.70% Android 10 27.70% Android 9 Pie 13.90% Android 8.1 Oreo 7.44% Android 6.0 Marshmallow 3.37% Android 7.0 Nougat 3.24% Android 8.0 Oreo 3.23% Android 5.1 Lollipop 2.06% Android 7.1 Nougat 2.02% Other 2.34%

