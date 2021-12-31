Trade in old iPhones — How much you can save on an iPhone 13

Owners of older iPhones can trade in their device when buying an iPhone 13 to get significant discounts — up to R15,000 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone owners can also trade in their devices for store credit if they are not ready to pull the trigger on an iPhone 13 purchase.

iStore’s trade-in page lists several iPhone models — going back to the iPhone 7 — that are eligible for trade-in.

In total, there are sixteen iPhone models eligible for trade-in, and owners can expect to get anywhere from R2,800 to R15,000 off their next iStore purchase — depending on model and condition.

Damage to a device will result in a lower trade-in value. Therefore, you may not get the total amount specified on the trade-in page for your device.

According to iStore, devices that have been traded in are donated to the “iStore Eduction #MyFutureMatters Programme”.

The retailer also claims that it offers higher than market value for your trade-in, and these aren’t limited to only iPhones.

The trade-in page also provides information for trading in iPads, MacBooks, Macs, Mac Minis, Apple Watches, and even certain Windows laptops.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 range in September 2021.

According to the Cupertino-based company, the iPhone 13 line-up offers faster performance, better camera capabilities, brighter displays, and improved battery life over its predecessor.

The line offers four different models — the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The starting prices for these smartphones range from R15,499 to R24,299.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are available with either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, while the Pro and Pro Max models offer up to a 1TB storage option.

All of the models contain Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which the company says provides smoother and more efficient performance.

The iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 are paired with a 4-core GPU, while the Pro models get a 5-core GPU.

Apple is struggling to meet the demand for the iPhone 13. Due to the global chip shortage, the Cupertino-based company’s iPhone 13 production was 20% short of what it aimed to achieve in September and October.

The table below summarises what you can expect to pay for an iPhone 13 when trading in various older devices. The prices listed were for the base specifications of each iPhone 13 model.