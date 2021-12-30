Best smartphone cameras in the world

As smartphones become increasingly powerful, so do their camera systems, and for many, the camera’s capability is the most critical factor to consider when buying a new smartphone.

While many people would look at a camera’s megapixel rating to determine its overall quality, this only tells part of the story.

Modern smartphone cameras use a combination of different technologies and features to improve the quality of the pictures they take.

A great and reliable way to investigate which smartphone’s camera will best suit you is to use an independent benchmark, such as those provided by DxOMark.

DxOMark completes thorough testing on the camera systems of a range of smartphones to assign the front and rear cameras of each a rating.

According to DxOMark’s testing methodology, it leaves devices on their default settings and tests their cameras in a variety of environments to assess different aspects of each camera.

“Overall, an engineering team works for a week to capture and evaluate over 1,600 test images and more than 2 hours of video for each review,” DxOMark states on its FAQ page.

“Every device is tested in exactly the same way, in identically configured lab setups, using the same test procedures, the same scenes, the same types of image crop rankings and the same software. This means DxOMark results are reliable and repeatable.”

DxOMark then assigns each camera a photo and video score, which is used to calculate an overall camera rating score.

Rear camera rankings

According to DxOMark, the smartphone with the best rear-camera system is the Huawei P50 Pro, which received an overall rating of 144.

To put this into perspective, the top twenty rear camera scores range from 126 to 144, so competition between devices is tight.

Notably, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ — released in October 2020 — ranks third on the list with a score of 139.

DxOMark rankings for the top twenty best rear-cameras on smartphones are listed below.

DxOmark Smartphone Rear Camera Rankings Smartphone Rating Huawei P50 Pro 144 Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 143 Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ 139 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 137 Apple iPhone 13 Pro 137 Huawei Mate 40 Pro 136 Google Pixel 6 Pro 135 Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders 133 Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 133 Huawei P40 Pro 132 Oppo Find X3 Pro 131 Vivo X50 Pro+ 131 Apple iPhone 13 130 Apple iPhone 13 Mini 130 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 130 Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128 Vivo X60 Pro+ 128 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 128 Oppo Find X2 Pro 126 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 126

Front camera rankings

DxOMark’s rankings show that the Huawei P50 Pro also has the best selfie camera, with a rating of 106.

This was closely followed by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, which received a score of 104.

In fact, Huawei devices take up the top three spots in the selfie camera rankings, with the Huawei P40 Pro scoring 103.

The top twenty best front cameras on smartphones are listed below.

DxOmark Smartphone Front Camera Rankings Smartphone Rating Huawei P50 Pro 106 Huawei Mate 40 Pro 104 Huawei P40 Pro 103 Google Pixel 6 Pro 102 Asus ZenFone 7 Pro 101 Huawei Nova 6 5G 100 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Exynos) 100 Samsung Galaxy Note20 (Exynos) 100 Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (Exynos) 100 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (Exynos) 100 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 99 Apple iPhone 13 Pro 99 Apple iPhone 13 99 Apple iPhone 13 Mini 99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon) 99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (Exynos) 99 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 98 Apple iPhone 12 Pro 98 Apple iPhone 12 98 Apple iPhone 12 Mini 98

